PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) announces the success of the placement of €87,3 million senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into shares of NACON
Lesquin, February 12th 2021
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) announces the success of the placement of
€87,3 million senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into shares of NACON
Bigben Interactive S.A. (“Bigben” or the “Issuer”), announces the success of the offering of senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Nacon (the “Company”, ISIN: FR0013482791) for an amount of € 87,3 million, due 2026 (the "Bonds").
- Placement of Bonds for an amount of €87,3 million;
- The Bonds will bear a coupon of 1.125% per annum and be redeemed at 103% of their nominal unit value, i.e. a yield to maturity of 1.7024%;
- The initial unit exchange price of the Bonds has been set at €9.60 corresponding to a premium of 20% above the reference share price which has been set as the clearing price of the concurrent accelerated bookbuilding;
- The Bonds will be secured by a pledge of the shares of Nacon in the amount of 200 per cent of the number of shares underlying the Bonds;
- The proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to (i) finance organic growth, and/or (ii) for any external growth transactions, and/or (iii) to finance the Issuer's share buyback programme.
The Bonds, with a denomination of €100,000, will have a maturity of 5 years, will bear interest of 1.125% and will be issued at par. Unless previously exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at maturity at a price corresponding to 103% of their nominal value (the “Accreted Redemption Amount”), subject to the Issuer’s option to deliver shares of the Company and, as the case may be, an additional amount in cash.
