 

PRESS RELEASE BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) announces the success of the placement of €87,3 million senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into shares of NACON

Lesquin, February 12th  2021


NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and the offer of Nacon shares in the concurrent accelerated bookbuilding and of the offer of the exchangeable bonds by Bigben Interactive does not constitute a public offering other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including in France.

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE (ISIN FR0000074072) announces the success of the placement of

€87,3 million senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into shares of NACON

Bigben Interactive S.A. (“Bigben” or the “Issuer”), announces the success of the offering of senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Nacon (the “Company”, ISIN: FR0013482791) for an amount of € 87,3 million, due 2026 (the "Bonds").

  • Placement of Bonds for an amount of €87,3 million;
  • The Bonds will bear a coupon of 1.125% per annum and be redeemed at 103% of their nominal unit value, i.e. a yield to maturity of 1.7024%;
  • The initial unit exchange price of the Bonds has been set at €9.60 corresponding to a premium of 20% above the reference share price which has been set as the clearing price of the concurrent  accelerated bookbuilding;
  • The Bonds will be secured by a pledge of the shares of Nacon in the amount of 200 per cent of the number of shares underlying the Bonds;
  • The proceeds from the issue of the Bonds will be used to (i) finance organic growth, and/or (ii) for any external growth transactions, and/or (iii) to finance the Issuer's share buyback programme.

The Bonds, with a denomination of €100,000, will have a maturity of 5 years, will bear interest of 1.125% and will be issued at par. Unless previously exchanged, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at maturity at a price corresponding to 103% of their nominal value (the “Accreted Redemption Amount”), subject to the Issuer’s option to deliver shares of the Company and, as the case may be, an additional amount in cash.

