 

DGAP-Adhoc Agri Resources Group S.A. resolves to issue 8.00% corporate bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 50 million (incl. exchange offer to holders of the existing bond 2016/2021)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Agri Resources Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Agri Resources Group S.A. resolves to issue 8.00% corporate bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 50 million (incl. exchange offer to holders of the existing bond 2016/2021)

15-Feb-2021 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Agri Resources Group S.A. resolves to issue 8.00% corporate bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 50 million (incl. exchange offer to holders of the existing bond 2016/2021)

Luxembourg, 15 February 2021: The Board of Directors of Agri Resources Group S.A. has resolved today to issue a corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A287088) with a volume of up to EUR 50 million, bearing interest at 8.00% p.a. over the term of five years (Notes 2021/2026). The issue is to take place by way of a public offer in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Luxembourg) and the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany) and will comprise a voluntary exchange offer including a multiple purchase option, a public subscription offer and a private placement.

Under the public exchange offer (incl. multiple purchase option), holders of the 8.00% notes 2016/2021, with a nominal amount of EUR 10,000 each (ISIN: XS1413726883), may exchange their notes at a ratio of 1 to 10, i.e. they receive ten new Notes 2021/2026 with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 each. The voluntary exchange offer is scheduled to run from 17 February 2021 until 3 March 2021 (12:00 CET). In addition, investors participating in the exchange offer will receive the accrued interest.

The public subscription offer in Germany and Luxembourg will be carried out from 24 February 2021 until 10 March 2021 (12:00 CET) via the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) in the trading system XETRA. At the same time, futurum bank AG as bookrunner will conduct a private placement exclusively to qualified investors in Germany and certain other European countries.

