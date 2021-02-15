 

SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Brendan Cavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00am ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.



