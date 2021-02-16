All Five KOIOS Flavours Now Sold in Good Earth Natural Foods, Utah’s Largest Purveyor of Sports Nutrition Products

Building upon an established presence of the Company’s beverage products in approximately 50 retail stores in Utah, KOIOS is now sold in Good Earth natural food markets. Good Earth is a chain which carries Utah’s largest selection of sports nutrition products as well as vitamins, herbs, and supplements. KOIOS has had impressive performance in the natural foods category to date, and the Company anticipates that Good Earth could further strengthen the market position of KOIOS as a nootropic beverage.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that all five flavours of its nootropic beverage product KOIOS are now being carried by Good Earth Natural Foods Inc. (“Good Earth”), a chain of natural food markets in Utah. Adding onto the existing presence of the Company’s products in approximately 50 retail points of sale in the state of Utah, the placement of KOIOS in Good Earth stores could enable the Company to further penetrate the functional beverages segment in Utah, which has a total population of approximately 3.2 million people1. Good Earth offers Utah’s largest selection of sports nutrition products, as well as the state’s largest selection of products in several other categories. Based on the performance of KOIOS to date in the natural food and beverage channel, Koios anticipates that Good Earth could be a catalyst in the Company’s efforts to gain additional market share in the functional beverages vertical.



Good Earth was founded in 1973 with its first store in Provo, out of its proprietors’ dedication to health. Later adding new locations through family partnerships, Good Earth steadily grew to its current position as a prominent player in Utah’s natural foods category. In addition to sports nutrition products, Good Earth’s stores have standard grocery departments including produce, dairy, and bulk foods. Taking a knowledge-based approach to its health-centric value proposition, Good Earth also carries a wide range of books and printed literature. Further, each store has a dedicated staff of Wellness Consultants whose specialties include sports nutrition, digestive health, and holistic remedies. To enrich the customer experience, Good Earth regularly hosts various informational seminars, as well as interactive in-store experiences (e.g., body composition testing). Although nootropic supplements and capsules are currently sold in Good Earth stores, KOIOS will be the only nootropic beverage product available in the chain.