 

Evergold Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Rockland Gold-Silver Property, Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2PTHZ) (“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 11, 2021, in connection with the signing of a Letter Agreement, that it has now entered into a Definitive Agreement with vendor Enigma Resources LLC (“Enigma”), for an option to purchase the Rockland, Nevada gold-silver property (the “Rockland Property”). The terms of the Definitive Agreement remain the same as those of the Letter Agreement, details of which may be found in the January 11, 2021 news release. The aggregate consideration for the acquisition of the Rockland Property is comprised of: (i) USD$805,000 in cash, (ii) 500,000 common shares, and (iii) work commitments equal to USD$1,675,000, all payable in installments over a five-year term. At the election of the Company, the final cash installment of USD$500,000 may be paid in common shares at a price per share equal to the greater of USD$0.30 or the volume-weighted average price of the shares traded in the 20 days prior to the date of issuance, for a maximum of 1,666,666 shares.

The Rockland Property hosts a long (+800 metres), broad (~200 metres), gold-silver zone encompassing high-grade intervals and accompanied by strong trace element geochemistry, which the Company believes may reflect an underlying high-grade epithermal system akin to those at the nearby Aurora (Hecla Mining) and Bodie vein districts, each with historical production exceeding 1.5 million ounces of gold at grades of greater than 1 ounce per ton.

The Rockland property’s near-term exploration potential and drive-on, year-round access make it strongly complementary to the Company’s flagship Snoball and Golden Lion prospects in northern British Columbia. At Snoball, the Company discovered an early-stage high-grade gold-silver vein system in Phase 1 sampling and drilling in 2020, and a large-scale gold-silver zone has been outlined at Golden Lion by the Company’s 2020 Phase 1 drilling and by historical drilling carried out by Newmont in the 1980’s.

The Company recently announced (see news releases dated February 1, 2021) an $8 million bought-deal financing (the “Financing”) which is expected to close on February 23, 2021. The Company is now preparing and intends to use some of the proceeds of the Financing to again drill both the Snoball and Golden Lion prospects in the coming field season, while compilation and interpretation of Rockland property data is underway. The Company’s objective at Rockland this year is methodical development of high-quality drill targets for testing in early 2022.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evergold Signs Definitive Agreement to Option the Rockland Gold-Silver Property, Nevada TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2PTHZ) (“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated January 11, 2021, in connection with the signing of a Letter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Evergold kündigt Privatplatzierung von $8.000.000 CAD an, Finanzierung mit einer großen Kauforder von Palisades Goldcorp
29.01.21
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSX-V: EVER) liefert breite Bohrabschnitte von der GL1-Hauptzone auf Golden Lion im nördlichen British Columbia, Pläne für 2021 nehmen Gestalt an
26.01.21
Evergold Delivers Broad Intercepts from GL1 Main Zone, Golden Lion Property, Northern B.C., Recaps 2020 Program, Plans 2021 Follow-up

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
94
Evergold: ein Explorer mit Zukunft?
28.07.20
3
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSXV: EVER) startet Bohrprogramm auf Golden Lion Projekt und gibt Update zum
11.07.20
4
Evergold (WKN: A2PTHZ) (TSXV: EVER) startet Bohrprogramm auf Snoball Liegenschaft im Goldenen Dreiec