Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2021 / 13:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: M2 Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr Prof. Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Mittnik
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
967600PQN7XJM2UADP60 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 17000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: FRAB


16.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com

 
Zeit
13:27 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Rubean AG deutsch
10.02.21
DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english
10.02.21
DGAP-DD: Rubean AG deutsch
29.01.21
Rubean kündigt Kapitalerhöhung an
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG: RUBEAN AG beschließt Erhöhung des Grundkapitals durch teilweise Ausnutzung des Genehmigten Kapitals 2020/I unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre (deutsch)
29.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Rubean AG: RUBEAN AG beschließt Erhöhung des Grundkapitals durch teilweise Ausnutzung des Genehmigten Kapitals 2020/I unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre

Zeit
31.01.21
14
Rubean - wer kann die Produkte einschätzen?