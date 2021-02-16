BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Names Jennifer Aguiar as Chief Compliance Officer

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jennifer Aguiar, CRP, CRCM, CAMS, CIPP/US, has been named the company’s Chief Compliance Officer, an executive level position that reports directly to Jason Robins, DraftKings’ co-founder, CEO and Chairman. Previously, Aguiar served as the company’s Vice President, Compliance and Risk, reporting into Tim Dent. Dent, who joined DraftKings in 2013, most recently served as the Chief Compliance Officer in addition to numerous other leadership positions related to compliance, finance, legal and regulatory matters. He will be moving into the position of Senior Vice President, Regulatory Operations, and will continue to manage the company’s relationships with regulatory authorities before transitioning to a consultant role later in 2021.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Aguiar will be responsible for overseeing corporate compliance and enterprise risk management. Among other responsibilities, she will ensure DraftKings’ compliance with all U.S. and international licensing requirements related to daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming.

“Jennifer has been an instrumental asset to our organization, successfully navigating the company through the emergence of daily fantasy sports and the state-by-state licensing and regulatory process,” said Robins. “The compliance framework developed by Jennifer has been a critical element in positioning DraftKings to enter new states quickly following the legalization of sports betting and iGaming. She has created a culture of compliance at DraftKings and will continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s growth.”

Aguiar joined DraftKings in 2016 as Head of Compliance and Risk and led the development of the internal DraftKings compliance program from the ground up. Aguiar implemented a rigorous education and certification program for the compliance team, customer-facing employees and the company at large which instilled a uniform risk management and regulatory focus across all aspects of the business. Prior to joining DraftKings, Aguiar occupied compliance and risk management leadership roles at several large financial institutions, including serving as Director of Compliance at the Lending Club, and at Citizens Bank and Capital One.