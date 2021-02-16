electroCore Announces 510(k) Clearance of gammaCore Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) to Treat Adolescent Migraine

FDA clearance expands gammaCore label to include the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that on Friday, February 12, 2021, the company received Section 510(k) clearance from the Unites States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the company’s submission to expand the label of gammaCore nVNS to include the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age. gammaCore is now cleared for most forms of primary headache including the acute and preventive treatment of migraine in adolescents and adults, as well as the acute and preventive treatment of cluster headache in adults.



Dr. Andrew Hershey, Endowed Chair and Director of Neurology at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, commented, “Migraine is a very common disease in adolescents that can affect them at home, school and socially. gammaCore, which can be used acutely to treat migraine attacks, or when used daily can decrease the number of attacks, is an exciting treatment that I look forward to offering to my adolescent patients.”