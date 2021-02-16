 

Prudential adds Wellthy, a service for caregivers, to its financial wellness portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

More than 15% of American workers report providing ongoing care for a chronically ill, disabled or elderly person, and 1 in 4 women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce because of child care and other challenges due to COVID-19. The responsibilities these caregivers bear has been heightened during the pandemic, accelerating mental health and workplace productivity issues.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005124/en/

Judy Dougherty, Head of Enterprise Capabilities, Prudential Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

Judy Dougherty, Head of Enterprise Capabilities, Prudential Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

Prudential1 (NYSE: PRU) is partnering with Wellthy, a leading provider in the caregiving space, to incorporate Wellthy’s suite of digital and concierge caregiving services into Prudential’s financial wellness offering. These services will help employers relieve the caregiving burden impacting their employees.

The new partnership will enable Prudential to offer no-cost access to Wellthy’s digital caregiving tools, such as educational content, digital care plan creation, storage of digital caregiving documents (e.g., prescriptions, medical records, wills, etc.), access to a shared calendar to track appointments, and the ability to establish a group caregiving discussion.

Wellthy’s caregiving services complement employee assistance programs by providing individuals with a digital platform to organize and manage caregiving activities, along with the option of concierge services that provide hands-on support to help relieve their caregiving burden and save them hours every week.

For example, employers will have the option to pay or enable their employees to pay for a dedicated Care Coordinator to help individuals manage the logistical and administrative tasks of caring for loved ones on a family’s behalf, including:

  • Sourcing and vetting in-home aides and child care providers.
  • Evaluating insurance coverage for home safety modifications.
  • Setting up meal delivery services.
  • Identifying in-network physical therapy providers.
  • Arranging transportation to/from appointments.
  • Setting up calendars for appointment management.
  • Assisting with financial claims and billing support (e.g., liaising between medical providers, hospital and Medicare).
  • Researching local elder care attorneys specialized in estate planning.

Prudential will also partner with employers to provide referrals to employees during critical moments that matter (e.g., leave of absence, birth of a new child, illness of elderly relatives) to optimize employee usage of Wellthy’s caregiving resources.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prudential adds Wellthy, a service for caregivers, to its financial wellness portfolio More than 15% of American workers report providing ongoing care for a chronically ill, disabled or elderly person, and 1 in 4 women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce because of child care and other challenges due to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of ...
Mercialys: 2020 Results
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Liberty Global Reports Full Year 2020 Results
Former Boeing Capital Corporation CFO to Be Appointed to DMS CFO in March
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Prudential offers NeuroFlow platform to improve mental health of disability claimants
04.02.21
Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces 2020 Results
02.02.21
Prudential to launch new managed advice platform, powered by NextCapital
25.01.21
Prudential Financial announces new leader of US insurance and retirement businesses