Prudential adds Wellthy, a service for caregivers, to its financial wellness portfolio

More than 15% of American workers report providing ongoing care for a chronically ill, disabled or elderly person, and 1 in 4 women are considering downshifting their careers or leaving the workforce because of child care and other challenges due to COVID-19. The responsibilities these caregivers bear has been heightened during the pandemic, accelerating mental health and workplace productivity issues.

Judy Dougherty, Head of Enterprise Capabilities, Prudential Financial (Photo: Business Wire)

Prudential1 (NYSE: PRU) is partnering with Wellthy, a leading provider in the caregiving space, to incorporate Wellthy’s suite of digital and concierge caregiving services into Prudential’s financial wellness offering. These services will help employers relieve the caregiving burden impacting their employees.

The new partnership will enable Prudential to offer no-cost access to Wellthy’s digital caregiving tools, such as educational content, digital care plan creation, storage of digital caregiving documents (e.g., prescriptions, medical records, wills, etc.), access to a shared calendar to track appointments, and the ability to establish a group caregiving discussion.

Wellthy’s caregiving services complement employee assistance programs by providing individuals with a digital platform to organize and manage caregiving activities, along with the option of concierge services that provide hands-on support to help relieve their caregiving burden and save them hours every week.

For example, employers will have the option to pay or enable their employees to pay for a dedicated Care Coordinator to help individuals manage the logistical and administrative tasks of caring for loved ones on a family’s behalf, including:

Sourcing and vetting in-home aides and child care providers.

Evaluating insurance coverage for home safety modifications.

Setting up meal delivery services.

Identifying in-network physical therapy providers.

Arranging transportation to/from appointments.

Setting up calendars for appointment management.

Assisting with financial claims and billing support (e.g., liaising between medical providers, hospital and Medicare).

Researching local elder care attorneys specialized in estate planning.

Prudential will also partner with employers to provide referrals to employees during critical moments that matter (e.g., leave of absence, birth of a new child, illness of elderly relatives) to optimize employee usage of Wellthy’s caregiving resources.