 

Air Liquide Sold Its Entities in Greece to SOL Group

Air Liquide (Paris: Al) announces the sale of its entities in Greece to SOL Group. This transaction includes Air Liquide Hellas (ALH) and Vitalaire Hellas entities.

As part of the divestiture, the existing assets of Air Liquide in Greece have been transferred to SOL. Air Liquide’s 104 employees in the country are now SOL employees.

The divestment illustrates Air Liquide’s strategy to review its asset portfolio regularly and focus its expansion in key industrial regions in order to increase its geographic density and therefore enhance performance.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup



