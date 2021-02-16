Milestone Scientific Adds Three Additional Premier Distributors Providing Robust U.S. Coverage and a New Distributor in Canada for the Company’s Dental Instrument

Brings network to eight independent North American distributors in under one month

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed three additional distribution agreements in the U.S. with Goetze Dental, Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, and Scott’s Dental, to sell its Wand Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. The Company also signed a distribution agreement with Dental Fix Canada covering select territories in Canada.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, “We are encouraged by the growing interest in our dental instrument, as evidenced by the addition of these four premier distributors, each of whom bring extensive existing relationships within the North American dental market. In less than a month, we have expanded our network to include seven premier independent distributors in the U.S., plus a new distributor in Canada. As a result, we accomplished our goal of building a robust distribution network covering the entire U.S. and key markets in Canada through our new decentralized sales strategy. As a result, we are now accelerating our efforts into new global markets.”