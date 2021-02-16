Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

People development solutions provider Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) today announced results 1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company has provided supplemental financial information located on its Investor Relations website. On April 22, 2020, the Company acquired Saba Software, Inc. (“Saba”); the discussion below includes Saba’s results for the post-acquisition period.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $206.9 million. This represents a 38.3% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Without giving effect to the acquisition of Saba, revenue would have increased 4.7%.

Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $197.9 million. This represents a 39.6% increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Without giving effect to the acquisition of Saba, subscription revenue would have increased 7.3%.

(Loss) income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $(4.8) million, yielding a margin of (2.3)%, compared to (loss) income from operations of $10.6 million and margin of 7.1% in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $52.1 million, yielding a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.2%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $28.3 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 18.9% in the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million, or $0.02 diluted net income per share, compared to net income of $9.4 million and $0.15 diluted net income per share in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $44.0 million, or $0.64 non-GAAP diluted net income per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.3 million and $0.43 non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the same period of the prior year.

Unlevered free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million, yielding a margin of 17.6%, compared to unlevered free cash flow of $54.7 million and a margin of 36.6%, in the same period of the prior year. Unlevered free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2020 includes approximately $11.2 million of restructuring and acquisition-related cash outflows.

Fiscal Year 2020 Results:

Revenue for the full year of 2020 was $740.9 million. This represents a 28.5% increase compared to the prior year. Without giving effect to the acquisition of Saba, revenue would have increased 6.5%.

Subscription revenue for the full year of 2020 was $705.2 million. This represents a 29.9% increase compared to the prior year. Without giving effect to the acquisition of Saba, subscription revenue would have increased 9.4%.

(Loss) income from operations for the full year of 2020 was $(31.6) million, yielding a margin of (4.3)%, compared to (loss) income from operations of $11.9 million and margin of 2.1% in the prior year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the full year of 2020 was $163.5 million, yielding a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.1%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $88.8 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 15.4% in the prior year.

Net loss for the full year of 2020 was $(40.0) million, or $(0.63) diluted net loss per share, compared to net loss of $(4.1) million and $(0.07) diluted net loss per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2020 was $121.4 million, or $1.78 non-GAAP diluted net income per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $77.0 million and $1.17 non-GAAP diluted net income per share in the prior year.

Unlevered free cash flow for the full year of 2020 was $113.9 million, yielding a margin of 15.4%, compared to unlevered free cash flow of $90.2 million and a margin of 15.6%, in the prior year. Unlevered free cash flow for the full year of 2020 includes approximately $47.4 million of restructuring and acquisition-related cash outflows.

“I’m very pleased with our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results, which show operational and financial strength,” said Phil Saunders, Chief Executive Officer. “While we have a long roadmap of execution ahead of us, I believe we are starting to unlock the growth and earnings power of this company.”

Recent Highlights:

The Company announced the appointment of Chirag Shah as Chief Financial Officer.

The Company appointed two new members to the board of directors: Felicia Alvaro, former Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for Ultimate Software, and Nancy Altobello, former Global Vice Chair of Talent for Ernst & Young.

The Company announced the formation of the Cornerstone Innovation lab for AI, a new center of excellence within the Company composed of data scientists and machine learning experts who specialize in innovating practical and ethical ways to apply AI technology to the workplace.

“Our financial results represent a strong finish to 2020, and I am proud of our accomplishments as a team,” said Chirag Shah, Chief Financial Officer. “After a year in which we completed a major acquisition, navigated a pandemic, transitioned leadership, and initiated significant internal transformation, we believe our fourth quarter performance is indicative of the strength of this company’s opportunity, and we are confident that the steps taken over the past year will position us for sustained long-term success.”

Financial Outlook:

The following outlook2 is based on information available as of the date of this press release and is subject to change in the future.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2021, the Company provides the following outlook:

Revenue between $203.0 million and $205.0 million.

Subscription revenue between $198.0 million and $200.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $44.0 million and $46.0 million.

For the year ending December 31, 2021, the Company provides the following outlook:

Revenue between $847.0 million and $857.0 million.

Subscription revenue between $825.0 million and $835.0 million.

Annual recurring revenue between $868.0 million and $878.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $205.0 million and $212.0 million.

Unlevered free cash flow between $195.0 million and $205.0 million. Captured in this is approximately $50.0 million in non-recurring cash outflows for restructuring and integration activities related to the Saba acquisition.

The revenue, subscription revenue, and non-GAAP operating income numbers above are impacted by a deferred revenue write-down related to purchase accounting. For more information, refer to the Company’s investor relations presentation.

The Company has not reconciled the guidance for non-GAAP operating income or unlevered free cash flow to the corresponding GAAP measures because it does not provide guidance for such GAAP measures and would not be able to present the reconciling items between such GAAP and non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For example, stock-based compensation expense is excluded from the Company’s non-GAAP operating income as the quantification requires additional unknown inputs such as the number of shares granted and market prices that are not ascertainable.

1 Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted net income per share, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion in the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics” and the reconciliations at the end of this press release. 2 In order to translate the financial outlook for entities reporting in GBP to USD and EUR to USD, the following exchange rates have been applied: Exchange rate applied to revenue for the first quarter of 2021 $1.37 USD per GBP Exchange rate applied to revenue and annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2021 $1.37 USD per GBP Exchange rate applied to revenue for the first quarter of 2021 $1.22 USD per EUR Exchange rate applied to annual recurring revenue for fiscal 2021 $1.22 USD per EUR

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,151 $ 215,907 Short-term investments — 201,579 Accounts receivable, net 221,461 131,105 Deferred commissions, current portion 45,786 33,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,615 30,512 Total current assets 451,013 612,318 Capitalized software development costs, net 50,812 50,023 Property and equipment, net 32,271 36,526 Operating right-of-use assets 74,419 72,944 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 89,698 74,563 Long-term investments 8,565 60,192 Intangible assets, net 436,290 9,440 Goodwill 961,322 47,453 Deferred tax assets 19,169 1,045 Other assets 11,010 1,597 Total assets $ 2,134,569 $ 966,101 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,424 $ 3,803 Accrued expenses 112,274 78,075 Deferred revenue, current portion 446,886 339,522 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,830 7,235 Debt, current portion 10,047 — Other liabilities 16,210 11,015 Total current liabilities 597,671 439,650 Debt, net of current portion 1,176,239 293,174 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,184 6,945 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 65,911 67,195 Deferred tax liabilities 11,936 — Other liabilities, non-current 8,754 655 Total liabilities 1,865,695 807,619 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 835,069 682,717 Accumulated deficit (564,662 ) (524,680 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,539 ) 439 Total stockholders’ equity 268,874 158,482 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,134,569 $ 966,101

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 206,924 $ 149,594 $ 740,916 $ 576,523 Cost of revenue 1,2 62,587 38,166 227,014 149,215 Gross profit 144,337 111,428 513,902 427,308 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,2 73,394 56,722 265,516 227,733 Research and development 1 30,857 23,373 112,945 101,151 General and administrative 1,2 31,408 20,750 110,637 86,491 Acquisition-related and integration 5,533 — 37,289 — Restructuring1 7,971 — 19,066 — Total operating expenses 149,163 100,845 545,453 415,375 (Loss) income from operations (4,826 ) 10,583 (31,551 ) 11,933 Other income (expense): Interest expense (19,687 ) (5,416 ) (63,016 ) (21,559 ) Other, net 7,884 4,728 7,823 8,262 Other expense, net (11,803 ) (688 ) (55,193 ) (13,297 ) (Loss) income before income tax provision (16,629 ) 9,895 (86,744 ) (1,364 ) Income tax benefit (provision)3 18,190 (463 ) 46,762 (2,690 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,561 $ 9,432 $ (39,982 ) $ (4,054 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.07 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ (0.63 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 64,717 60,813 63,585 60,086 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 66,092 63,482 63,585 60,086

1 Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,817 $ 1,612 $ 8,845 $ 6,282 Sales and marketing 6,894 7,009 28,303 27,780 Research and development 5,329 3,203 17,136 16,003 General and administrative 5,320 4,892 19,873 22,365 Restructuring 671 — 1,071 — Total $ 20,031 $ 16,716 $ 75,228 $ 72,430

2 Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 9,405 $ 1,047 $ 27,864 $ 4,427 Sales and marketing 14,039 — 39,078 — General and administrative 597 — 1,657 — Total $ 24,041 $ 1,047 $ 68,599 $ 4,427

3 Includes a discrete income tax benefit of approximately $18.8 million and $45.5 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to release of valuation allowance against previously reserved deferred tax assets.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,561 $ 9,432 $ (39,982 ) $ (4,054 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,796 10,751 116,986 41,599 Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs 4,290 1,077 11,792 4,207 Amortization (accretion) of purchased investment premium or discount, net — (57 ) 41 (957 ) Net foreign currency and other gain (7,901 ) (3,179 ) (6,239 ) (1,079 ) Stock-based compensation expense 20,031 16,716 75,228 72,430 Deferred income taxes (22,108 ) 61 (54,189 ) 61 Bad debt expense 712 46 3,113 450 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (63,212 ) (29,454 ) (30,969 ) (5,554 ) Deferred commissions (17,151 ) (13,111 ) (25,866 ) (27,241 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,678 ) 245 13,213 12,834 Accounts payable (5,059 ) (2,719 ) (11,911 ) (8,759 ) Accrued expenses 19,414 13,991 14,869 8,428 Deferred revenue 72,533 58,683 29,184 19,635 Other liabilities (2,203 ) 112 1,664 3,549 Net cash provided by operating activities 35,025 62,594 96,934 115,549 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable investments — (79,001 ) (20,419 ) (282,426 ) Purchases of non-marketable investments — (9,000 ) — (9,000 ) Maturities and sales of investments — 28,917 272,173 236,401 Capital expenditures (2,875 ) (2,047 ) (5,785 ) (18,034 ) Capitalized software costs (6,779 ) (5,833 ) (27,075 ) (24,668 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (1,295,508 ) — Other, net (1,387 ) — (1,387 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (11,041 ) (66,964 ) (1,078,001 ) (97,727 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loan debt, net of discount — — 979,582 — Payments of debt issuance and modification costs — — (30,429 ) — Repayment of debt (52,512 ) — (52,512 ) — Proceeds from employee stock plans 4,592 9,528 20,545 42,600 Repurchases of common stock — (8,826 ) — (22,356 ) Payment of tax withholdings for employee stock plans — — — (5,469 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (47,920 ) 702 917,186 14,775 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,825 837 3,828 (286 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (20,111 ) (2,831 ) (60,053 ) 32,311 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 175,965 218,738 215,907 183,596 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period1 $ 155,854 $ 215,907 $ 155,854 $ 215,907 Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for interest $ 10,985 $ — $ 49,858 $ 17,356 Cash paid for income taxes 2,465 216 6,190 1,704 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalized stock-based compensation (333 ) 1,420 5,134 4,847 Issuance of common stock for partial consideration for acquisition — — 32,889 — Increase in debt discount as a result of modification of Convertible Notes — — 18,598 —

1 Below is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: As of December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,151 $ 215,907 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 484 — Restricted cash included in other assets 2,219 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 155,854 $ 215,907

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. RECONCILIATIONS OF COST OF REVENUE TO NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT, AND GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN, (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME, AND OPERATING MARGIN TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of cost of revenue, gross profit, and gross margin: Revenue $ 206,924 $ 149,594 $ 740,916 $ 576,523 Cost of revenue 62,587 38,166 227,014 149,215 Gross profit $ 144,337 $ 111,428 $ 513,902 $ 427,308 Gross margin 69.8 % 74.5 % 69.4 % 74.1 % Cost of revenue $ 62,587 $ 38,166 $ 227,014 $ 149,215 Adjustments to cost of revenue: Stock-based compensation1 (1,817 ) (1,612 ) (8,282 ) (6,282 ) Amortization of intangible assets (9,405 ) (1,047 ) (27,864 ) (4,427 ) Total adjustments to cost of revenue (11,222 ) (2,659 ) (36,146 ) (10,709 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue 51,365 35,507 190,868 138,506 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 155,559 $ 114,087 $ 550,048 $ 438,017 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.2 % 76.3 % 74.2 % 76.0 % Reconciliation of (loss) income from operations and operating margin: (Loss) income from operations $ (4,826 ) $ 10,583 $ (31,551 ) $ 11,933 Operating margin (2.3 )% 7.1 % (4.3 )% 2.1 % Adjustments to (loss) income from operations: Stock-based compensation1, 3 19,360 16,716 70,096 72,430 Amortization of intangible assets 24,041 1,047 68,599 4,427 Acquisition-related and integration2 5,533 — 37,289 — Restructuring3 7,971 — 19,066 — Total adjustments to (loss) income from operations 56,905 17,763 195,050 76,857 Non-GAAP operating income $ 52,079 $ 28,346 $ 163,499 $ 88,790 Non-GAAP operating margin 25.2 % 18.9 % 22.1 % 15.4 %

1 The difference between stock-based compensation presented above and stock-based compensation as reported in the consolidated statement of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, represents an amount accrued for cash bonuses as of December 31, 2019, which was settled in equity during the first quarter of 2020.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Cost of revenue $ 8,282 Sales and marketing 27,393 Research and development 15,722 General and administrative 18,699 Total $ 70,096 2 Expenses related to the acquisitions of Saba Software, Inc. and Clustree SAS primarily consisting of external professional services directly associated with the acquisitions, such as advisory fees, accounting and legal costs, filing fees, due diligence, and integration costs. 3 Stock-based compensation related to restructuring is presented in the restructuring line item.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,561 $ 9,432 $ (39,982 ) $ (4,054 ) Adjustments to net income (loss) Stock-based compensation1, 3 19,360 16,716 70,096 72,430 Amortization of intangible assets 24,041 1,047 68,599 4,427 Acquisition-related and integration2 5,533 — 37,289 — Restructuring3 7,971 — 19,066 — Accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs4 4,290 1,077 11,792 4,207 Income tax benefit5 (18,795 ) — (45,454 ) — Total adjustments to net income (loss) 42,400 18,840 161,388 81,064 Non-GAAP net income $ 43,961 $ 28,272 $ 121,406 $ 77,010 Non-GAAP basic net income per share $ 0.68 $ 0.46 $ 1.91 $ 1.28 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.64 $ 0.43 $ 1.78 $ 1.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 64,717 60,813 63,585 60,086 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 69,067 66,072 68,365 65,605

1 The difference between stock-based compensation presented above and stock-based compensation as reported in the consolidated statement of operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, represents an amount accrued for cash bonuses as of December 31, 2019, which was settled in equity during the first quarter of 2020. 2 Expenses related to the acquisitions of Saba Software, Inc. and Clustree SAS primarily consisting of external professional services directly associated with the acquisitions, such as advisory fees, accounting and legal costs, filing fees, due diligence, and integration costs. 3 Stock-based compensation related to restructuring is presented in the restructuring line item. 4 Debt discount accretion and debt issuance cost amortization have been recorded in connection with our issuance of (i) $1.0047 billion of term loan debt on April 22, 2020; and (ii) $300.0 million in convertible notes on December 8, 2017 as well as the modification of these convertible notes on April 20, 2020 to extend the maturity date from July 1, 2021 to March 17, 2023. These expenses represent non-cash charges that have been recorded in accordance with the authoritative accounting literature for such transactions. 5 Discrete income tax benefits of approximately $18.8 million and $45.5 million were recognized during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to release of valuation allowance against previously reserved deferred tax assets.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of unlevered free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,025 $ 62,594 $ 96,934 $ 115,549 Capital expenditures (2,875 ) (2,047 ) (5,785 ) (18,034 ) Capitalized software costs (6,779 ) (5,833 ) (27,075 ) (24,668 ) Cash paid for interest 10,985 — 49,858 17,356 Unlevered free cash flow $ 36,356 $ 54,714 $ 113,932 $ 90,203 Unlevered free cash flow margin 17.6 % 36.6 % 15.4 % 15.6 %

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. TRENDED OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this press release and other information furnished to or filed with the SEC. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company’s historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company’s filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company’s most recent earnings press release. The Company intends to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology, and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or change, and such changes could be material. FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY18 FY19 FY20 SELECTED METRICS: Number of customers1 3,367 3,423 3,446 3,508 3,522 6,308 6,229 6,157 3,333 3,508 6,157 % y/y 8.6 % 6.9 % 5.7 % 5.3 % 4.6 % 84.3 % 80.8 % 75.5 % 2.6 % 5.3 % 75.5 % % q/q 1.0 % 1.7 % 0.7 % 1.8 % 0.4 % 79.1 % (1.3 )% (1.2 )% n/a n/a n/a Number of employees 2,017 2,034 1,986 1,993 1,975 3,184 3,027 2,919 1,953 1,993 2,919 % y/y 10.3 % 9.9 % 5.0 % 2.0 % (2.1 )% 56.5 % 52.4 % 46.5 % 3.3 % 2.0 % 46.5 % % q/q 3.3 % 0.8 % (2.4 )% 0.4 % (0.9 )% 61.2 % (4.9 )% (3.6 )% n/a n/a n/a Net annual dollar retention rate2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 105.7 % 104.6 % 95.1 % Annual recurring revenue (in thousands) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 510,000 575,000 840,000 Net cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) 7,294 21,183 24,478 62,594 5,988 22,774 33,147 35,025 90,253 115,549 96,934 Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands) 4,337 9,470 21,682 54,714 6,253 15,394 55,929 36,356 63,471 90,203 113,932 Unlevered free cash flow margin 3.1 % 6.7 % 15.0 % 36.6 % 4.2 % 8.4 % 28.0 % 17.6 % 11.8 % 15.6 % 15.4 % FINANCIAL DATA (in thousands, except percentages): Revenue 140,117 141,860 144,952 149,594 150,136 184,358 199,498 206,924 537,891 576,523 740,916 Subscription revenue 131,256 132,562 137,446 141,704 144,421 177,217 185,643 197,878 473,052 542,968 705,159 % y/y growth 16.0 % 15.5 % 15.7 % 12.2 % 10.0 % 33.7 % 35.1 % 39.6 % n/a 14.8 % 29.9 % % y/y growth constant currency3 18.2 % 17.3 % 17.2 % 12.4 % 10.7 % n/a n/a n/a n/a 16.2 % n/a Subscription revenue % of total revenue 93.7 % 93.4 % 94.8 % 94.7 % 96.2 % 96.1 % 93.1 % 95.6 % 87.9 % 94.2 % 95.2 % Income (loss) from operations 1,231 (3,594 ) 3,713 10,583 (2,739 ) (22,368 ) (1,618 ) (4,826 ) (7,769 ) 11,933 (31,551 ) MARGIN DATA: Gross margin 76.0 % 71.7 % 74.4 % 74.5 % 72.1 % 68.5 % 67.7 % 69.8 % 73.2 % 74.1 % 69.4 % Sales and marketing % of revenue 38.9 % 41.4 % 39.9 % 37.9 % 36.9 % 35.2 % 36.0 % 35.5 % 41.8 % 39.5 % 35.8 % Research and development % of revenue 19.8 % 17.2 % 17.7 % 15.6 % 16.0 % 15.4 % 14.9 % 14.9 % 14.3 % 17.5 % 15.2 % General and administrative % of revenue 16.4 % 15.6 % 14.2 % 13.9 % 16.5 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.2 % 16.7 % 15.0 % 14.9 % Acquisition-related and integration % of revenue — — — — 4.5 % 10.9 % 2.4 % 2.7 % 0.2 % — 5.0 % Restructuring % of revenue — — — — — 5.3 % 0.7 % 3.9 % 1.7 % — 2.6 % Operating margin 0.9 % (2.5 )% 2.6 % 7.1 % (1.8 )% (12.1 )% (0.8 )% (2.3 )% (1.4 )% 2.1 % (4.3 )% NON-GAAP MARGIN DATA: Non-GAAP gross margin 77.7 % 73.7 % 76.3 % 76.3 % 74.6 % 73.7 % 73.5 % 75.2 % 74.1 % 76.0 % 74.2 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing % of revenue 34.6 % 36.6 % 34.4 % 33.2 % 31.7 % 26.4 % 25.3 % 25.4 % 37.2 % 34.7 % 26.9 % Non-GAAP research and development % of revenue 16.8 % 14.1 % 14.8 % 13.5 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 12.7 % 12.3 % 12.1 % 14.8 % 13.1 % Non-GAAP general and administrative % of revenue 12.3 % 11.3 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 12.5 % 11.8 % 12.1 % 12.3 % 13.2 % 11.1 % 12.2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 14.0 % 11.7 % 16.7 % 18.9 % 16.6 % 21.6 % 23.4 % 25.2 % 11.8 % 15.4 % 22.1 % Non-GAAP research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue 22.1 % 18.8 % 18.0 % 17.4 % 18.7 % 17.2 % 16.1 % 15.6 % 16.8 % 19.1 % 16.8 % FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES: GBP to USD average period rate 1.30 1.29 1.23 1.29 1.28 1.26 1.29 1.32 1.34 1.28 1.29 GBP to USD end of period spot rate 1.30 1.27 1.23 1.32 1.23 1.23 1.28 1.37 1.27 1.32 1.37 EUR to USD average period rate 1.14 1.12 1.11 1.11 1.10 1.11 1.17 1.19 1.18 1.12 1.14 EUR to USD end of period spot rate 1.12 1.14 1.09 1.12 1.10 1.12 1.17 1.23 1.14 1.12 1.23

1 During the second quarter of 2020, we adjusted our method of determining customer count to exclude customers that are sold through resellers that share one tenant or instance of our product. The numbers included here reflect this change. We continue to exclude customers from our Cornerstone for Salesforce, PiiQ, Grovo, Workpop, and Clustree products from our customer count metrics. 2 During 2020, we adjusted our method of determining our net annual dollar retention rate. Prior to 2020, incremental sales were only included to the extent those sales offset any decrease in annual recurring revenue from the original amount on the first day of the fiscal year and therefore, the historical net annual dollar retention rate could never exceed 100%. This ratio for 2020 includes all customers. Previously, Cornerstone for Salesforce, Cornerstone PiiQ, Grovo, and Workpop customers were excluded from the calculation. The percentages included here reflect these changes. 3 We have historically presented constant currency information, a non-GAAP financial measure, to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. However, due to the acquisition of Saba in the second quarter of 2020, constant currency results on a combined company basis were not presented for the second, third, and fourth quarters in 2020 as the historical comparative periods did not include the combined company results for a full quarter.

FY 2019 FY 2020 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY18 FY19 FY20 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS FOR SELECTED METRICS

(in thousands, except percentages): Net cash provided by operating activities 7,294 21,183 24,478 62,594 5,988 22,774 33,147 35,025 90,253 115,549 96,934 Capital expenditures (4,243 ) (5,031 ) (6,713 ) (2,047 ) (971 ) (1,304 ) (635 ) (2,875 ) (14,895 ) (18,034 ) (5,785 ) Capitalized software costs (7,399 ) (6,728 ) (4,708 ) (5,833 ) (7,389 ) (6,135 ) (6,772 ) (6,779 ) (25,515 ) (24,668 ) (27,075 ) Cash paid for interest 8,685 46 8,625 — 8,625 59 30,189 10,985 13,628 17,356 49,858 Unlevered free cash flow 4,337 9,470 21,682 54,714 6,253 15,394 55,929 36,356 63,471 90,203 113,932 Unlevered free cash flow margin 3.1 % 6.7 % 15.0 % 36.6 % 4.2 % 8.4 % 28.0 % 17.6 % 11.8 % 15.6 % 15.4 % Gross margin 76.0 % 71.7 % 74.4 % 74.5 % 72.1 % 68.5 % 67.7 % 69.8 % 73.2 % 74.1 % 69.4 % Stock-based compensation 0.8 % 1.3 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.4 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 0.9 % 0.7 % 1.1 % 1.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 0.9 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 1.1 % 4.0 % 4.7 % 4.5 % 0.2 % 0.8 % 3.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77.7 % 73.7 % 76.3 % 76.3 % 74.6 % 73.7 % 73.5 % 75.2 % 74.1 % 76.0 % 74.2 % Sales and marketing % of revenue 38.9 % 41.4 % 39.9 % 37.9 % 36.9 % 35.2 % 36.0 % 35.5 % 41.8 % 39.5 % 35.8 % Stock-based compensation (4.3 ) % (4.8 ) % (5.5 ) % (4.7 ) % (5.1 ) % (3.0 ) % (3.5 ) % (3.3 ) % (4.6 ) % (4.8 ) % (3.6 ) % Amortization of intangible assets — % — % — % — % (0.1 ) % (5.8 ) % (7.2 ) % (6.8 ) % — % — % (5.3 ) % Non-GAAP sales and marketing % of revenue 34.6 % 36.6 % 34.4 % 33.2 % 31.7 % 26.4 % 25.3 % 25.4 % 37.2 % 34.7 % 26.9 % Research and development % of revenue 19.8 % 17.2 % 17.7 % 15.6 % 16.0 % 15.4 % 14.9 % 14.9 % 14.3 % 17.5 % 15.2 % Stock-based compensation (3.0 ) % (3.1 ) % (2.9 ) % (2.1 ) % (2.2 ) % (1.5 ) % (2.2 ) % (2.6 ) % (2.2 ) % (2.7 ) % (2.1 ) % Non-GAAP research and development % of revenue 16.8 % 14.1 % 14.8 % 13.5 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 12.7 % 12.3 % 12.1 % 14.8 % 13.1 % General and administrative % of revenue 16.4 % 15.6 % 14.2 % 13.9 % 16.5 % 13.8 % 14.5 % 15.2 % 16.7 % 15.0 % 14.9 % Stock-based compensation (4.1 ) % (4.3 ) % (3.9 ) % (3.3 ) % (4.0 ) % (1.8 ) % (2.1 ) % (2.6 ) % (3.5 ) % (3.9 ) % (2.5 ) % Amortization of intangible assets — % — % — % — % — % (0.2 ) % (0.3 ) % (0.3 ) % — % — % (0.2 ) % Non-GAAP general and administrative % of revenue 12.3 % 11.3 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 12.5 % 11.8 % 12.1 % 12.3 % 13.2 % 11.1 % 12.2 % Operating margin 0.9 % (2.5 ) % 2.6 % 7.1 % (1.8 ) % (12.1 ) % (0.8 ) % (2.3 ) % (1.4 ) % 2.1 % (4.3 ) % Stock-based compensation 12.2 % 13.5 % 13.4 % 11.1 % 12.7 % 7.4 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 11.1 % 12.5 % 9.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 0.9 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 0.7 % 1.2 % 10.1 % 12.2 % 11.6 % 0.2 % 0.8 % 9.3 % Restructuring — % — % — % — % — % 5.3 % 0.7 % 3.9 % 1.7 % — % 2.6 % Acquisition-related and integration — % — % — % — % 4.5 % 10.9 % 2.4 % 2.7 % 0.2 % — % 5.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 14.0 % 11.7 % 16.7 % 18.9 % 16.6 % 21.6 % 23.4 % 25.2 % 11.8 % 15.4 % 22.1 % Research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue 25.1 % 21.9 % 20.9 % 19.5 % 20.9 % 18.7 % 18.3 % 18.2 % 19.0 % 21.8 % 18.9 % Stock-based compensation (3.0 ) % (3.1 ) % (2.9 ) % (2.1 ) % (2.2 ) % (1.5 ) % (2.2 ) % (2.6 ) % (2.2 ) % (2.7 ) % (2.1 ) % Non-GAAP research and development plus capitalized software % of revenue 22.1 % 18.8 % 18.0 % 17.4 % 18.7 % 17.2 % 16.1 % 15.6 % 16.8 % 19.1 % 16.8 %

