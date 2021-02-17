Addex Provides Trading Update and Completes 2020 with Strong Cash Position of CHF18.7 million

Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it completed 2020 with a strong cash position of CHF18.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.

“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic in 2020, we made significant progress in advancing our portfolio, including non-clinical activities related to our dipraglurant registration program for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). We have maintained readiness to start our pivotal study of dipraglurant for PD-LID and expect to dose patients in the first half 2021,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. “Also, in the first half 2021, we look forward to advancing dipraglurant into a blepharospasm study and seeing our partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., start their Phase 2 with ADX71149 for the treatment of epilepsy.”