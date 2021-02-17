 

Addex Provides Trading Update and Completes 2020 with Strong Cash Position of CHF18.7 million

Geneva, Switzerland, February 17, 2021Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that it completed 2020 with a strong cash position of CHF18.7 million of cash and cash equivalents. 

“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic in 2020, we made significant progress in advancing our portfolio, including non-clinical activities related to our dipraglurant registration program for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). We have maintained readiness to start our pivotal study of dipraglurant for PD-LID and expect to dose patients in the first half 2021,” said Tim Dyer, CEO of Addex. “Also, in the first half 2021, we look forward to advancing dipraglurant into a blepharospasm study and seeing our partner, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., start their Phase 2 with ADX71149 for the treatment of epilepsy.”

Financial Update

  • Successfully raised $11.5 million in January 2021
  • Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2020 of CHF18.7 million
  • Net cash used in 2020 of CHF12.8 million, in line with expectations

Pipeline Update

  • Dipraglurant PD-LID Phase 2b/3 clinical study expected to start in H1 2021
  • Dipraglurant blepharospasm Phase 2 clinical study expected to start in H1 2021
  • ADX71149 (JNJ-40411813) epilepsy Phase 2a proof of concept clinical study expected to start in Q2 2021 (partnered with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
  • Indivior gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) partnership research term extended to June 2021. Additional funding of CHF2.8 million received in 2020.

Upcoming Financial Reports

  • Week of March 8, 2021 - Full-year 2020 financial results and publication of the Annual Report 

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is poised to start a pivotal registration clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD-LID) in H1 2021. Addex is also investigating dipraglurant's therapeutic use in blepharospasm (a type of dystonia), for which a clinical trial is expected to be initiated in H1 2021. Addex's third clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is scheduled to enter a phase 2a proof of concept clinical study for the treatment of epilepsy in Q2 2021. Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC who are focused on development for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. Addex is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the NASDAQ Capital Market and trades under the ticker symbol "ADXN".

Wertpapier


