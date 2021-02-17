DGAP-DD PVA TePla AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 17.02.2021, 13:18 | 47 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Marion
|Last name(s):
|Hebestreit
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Gernot
|Last name(s):
|Hebestreit
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|PVA TePla AG
b) LEI
|5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007461006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|25 EUR
|22075 EUR
|25 EUR
|4975 EUR
|25 EUR
|9550 EUR
|25 EUR
|29200 EUR
|25 EUR
|34200 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|276.65 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|2515 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|26130.85 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|6664.75 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|21679.3 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|5356.95 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|24470.95 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|100.6 EUR
|25 EUR
|2000 EUR
|25 EUR
|525 EUR
|25 EUR
|13025 EUR
|25 EUR
|109450 EUR
|25.15 EUR
|38554.95 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|36102.65 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|6437.1 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|14970 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|4990 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|4241.5 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|1247.5 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|3917.15 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|374.25 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|3992 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|4990 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|3742.5 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|2719.55 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|30389.1 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|2170.65 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|16978.5 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|2747.25 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|79992 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|1163.25 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|8662.5 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|6806.25 EUR
|24.75 EUR
|7400.25 EUR
|24.95 EUR
|4466.05 EUR
|24.55 EUR
|1865.8 EUR
|24.55 EUR
|4983.65 EUR
|24.55 EUR
|58993.65 EUR
|24.55 EUR
|27005 EUR
|24.55 EUR
|515.55 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|1718.50 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|8592.50 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|736.50 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|491.00 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|3854.35 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|4762.70 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|4910.00 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|51555.00 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|2455.00 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|9820.00 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|24550.00 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|23936.25 EUR
|24.5500 EUR
|14754.55 EUR
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: + + + Tepla steigt + + +
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0