Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2021 / 13:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marion
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25 EUR 22075 EUR
25 EUR 4975 EUR
25 EUR 9550 EUR
25 EUR 29200 EUR
25 EUR 34200 EUR
25.15 EUR 276.65 EUR
25.15 EUR 2515 EUR
25.15 EUR 26130.85 EUR
25.15 EUR 6664.75 EUR
25.15 EUR 21679.3 EUR
25.15 EUR 5356.95 EUR
25.15 EUR 24470.95 EUR
25.15 EUR 100.6 EUR
25 EUR 2000 EUR
25 EUR 525 EUR
25 EUR 13025 EUR
25 EUR 109450 EUR
25.15 EUR 38554.95 EUR
24.95 EUR 36102.65 EUR
24.95 EUR 6437.1 EUR
24.95 EUR 14970 EUR
24.95 EUR 4990 EUR
24.95 EUR 4241.5 EUR
24.95 EUR 1247.5 EUR
24.95 EUR 3917.15 EUR
24.95 EUR 374.25 EUR
24.95 EUR 3992 EUR
24.95 EUR 4990 EUR
24.95 EUR 3742.5 EUR
24.95 EUR 2719.55 EUR
24.95 EUR 30389.1 EUR
24.95 EUR 2170.65 EUR
24.75 EUR 16978.5 EUR
24.75 EUR 2747.25 EUR
24.75 EUR 79992 EUR
24.75 EUR 1163.25 EUR
24.75 EUR 8662.5 EUR
24.75 EUR 6806.25 EUR
24.75 EUR 7400.25 EUR
24.95 EUR 4466.05 EUR
24.55 EUR 1865.8 EUR
24.55 EUR 4983.65 EUR
24.55 EUR 58993.65 EUR
24.55 EUR 27005 EUR
24.55 EUR 515.55 EUR
24.5500 EUR 1718.50 EUR
24.5500 EUR 8592.50 EUR
24.5500 EUR 736.50 EUR
24.5500 EUR 491.00 EUR
24.5500 EUR 3854.35 EUR
24.5500 EUR 4762.70 EUR
24.5500 EUR 4910.00 EUR
24.5500 EUR 51555.00 EUR
24.5500 EUR 2455.00 EUR
24.5500 EUR 9820.00 EUR
24.5500 EUR 24550.00 EUR
24.5500 EUR 23936.25 EUR
24.5500 EUR 14754.55 EUR
Diskussion: + + + Tepla steigt + + +
Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
13:18 Uhr
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
16.02.21
IBU-tec, Nynomic, LPKF Laser, PVA Tepla, Cliq Digital - Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist
15.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Starkes viertes Quartal, Ertragssprung - EBIT um knapp 50% gesteigert - Ertragsprognose deutlich übertroffen (deutsch)
15.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter, jump in earnings - EBIT increased by almost 50% - Forecast considerably exceeded
15.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Starkes viertes Quartal, Ertragssprung - EBIT um knapp 50% gesteigert - Ertragsprognose deutlich übertroffen

ZeitTitel
08:50 Uhr
13.223
+ + + Tepla steigt + + +
10.12.20
3
PVA TePla auf dem Weg zu neuen Höhen?!