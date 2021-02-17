DGAP-DD PVA TePla AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 17.02.2021, 13:18 | 47 | 0 | 0 17.02.2021, 13:18 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.02.2021 / 13:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Marion Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Gernot Last name(s): Hebestreit Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PVA TePla AG

b) LEI

5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 25 EUR 22075 EUR 25 EUR 4975 EUR 25 EUR 9550 EUR 25 EUR 29200 EUR 25 EUR 34200 EUR 25.15 EUR 276.65 EUR 25.15 EUR 2515 EUR 25.15 EUR 26130.85 EUR 25.15 EUR 6664.75 EUR 25.15 EUR 21679.3 EUR 25.15 EUR 5356.95 EUR 25.15 EUR 24470.95 EUR 25.15 EUR 100.6 EUR 25 EUR 2000 EUR 25 EUR 525 EUR 25 EUR 13025 EUR 25 EUR 109450 EUR 25.15 EUR 38554.95 EUR 24.95 EUR 36102.65 EUR 24.95 EUR 6437.1 EUR 24.95 EUR 14970 EUR 24.95 EUR 4990 EUR 24.95 EUR 4241.5 EUR 24.95 EUR 1247.5 EUR 24.95 EUR 3917.15 EUR 24.95 EUR 374.25 EUR 24.95 EUR 3992 EUR 24.95 EUR 4990 EUR 24.95 EUR 3742.5 EUR 24.95 EUR 2719.55 EUR 24.95 EUR 30389.1 EUR 24.95 EUR 2170.65 EUR 24.75 EUR 16978.5 EUR 24.75 EUR 2747.25 EUR 24.75 EUR 79992 EUR 24.75 EUR 1163.25 EUR 24.75 EUR 8662.5 EUR 24.75 EUR 6806.25 EUR 24.75 EUR 7400.25 EUR 24.95 EUR 4466.05 EUR 24.55 EUR 1865.8 EUR 24.55 EUR 4983.65 EUR 24.55 EUR 58993.65 EUR 24.55 EUR 27005 EUR 24.55 EUR 515.55 EUR 24.5500 EUR 1718.50 EUR 24.5500 EUR 8592.50 EUR 24.5500 EUR 736.50 EUR 24.5500 EUR 491.00 EUR 24.5500 EUR 3854.35 EUR 24.5500 EUR 4762.70 EUR 24.5500 EUR 4910.00 EUR 24.5500 EUR 51555.00 EUR 24.5500 EUR 2455.00 EUR 24.5500 EUR 9820.00 EUR 24.5500 EUR 24550.00 EUR 24.5500 EUR 23936.25 EUR 24.5500 EUR 14754.55 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s) Diesen Artikel teilen Diskussion: + + + Tepla steigt + + + Wertpapier

PVA TePla Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer