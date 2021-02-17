 

Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 10.2 g/t Gold Over 3.21 m and 1.31 g/t Over 22.13 m

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 13:55  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assay results for the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 10.2 g/t gold over 3.21 metres and 1.31 g/t over 22.13 metres. These intercepts further support the existence of the N-S mineralizing system that was first discovered by Scottie in late 2019. The newly defined trend remains open along strike and at depth, with extensive surface work establishing a zone that exceeds 800 metres in strike length.

CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “The Blueberry Zone continues to yield strong intercepts along the newly defined N-S trend. Now that we have got a handle on the geometry of the system, drilling in 2021 will focus on increasing the vertical and lateral extent of this zone. The road accessible, near surface mineralization present at the Blueberry Zone complements the high-grade mineralization we continue to discover around the Scottie Gold Mine, located just 2 km to the southwest.”

Drill Hole   From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t)
SR20-50   39.94 40.4 0.46 2.38 2.96
SR20-55   78.97 79.75 0.78** 47.9 19.1
SR20-56   no significant intercepts
SR20-62



   76.00 98.13 22.13 1.31 0.80
including  91.16 98.13 6.97 2.50 1.26
including  96.30 98.13 1.83 6.45 2.45
SR20-64



   145.96 201.02 55.06 1.07 0.90
including  165.3 167.5 2.2 5.34 1.77
and  195.99 199.2 3.21 10.2 1.50
Previously released 2020 Blueberry drill holes
SR20-40*

   15.94 16.96 1.02 2.56 1.32
and  24.00 25.83 1.83 1.7 0.79
SR20-45*

   17.00 23.10 6.10 22.3 3.70
including  17.00 18.93 1.93 67.9 10.2
SR20-48*







   18.07 20.40 2.33 35.8 4.70
including  18.07 19.08 1.01 82.1 10.50
and  56.67 70.35 13.68 8.96 2.86
and including  67.20 70.35 3.15 38.6 8.65
and including  68.62 70.35 1.73 69.8 15.2

















Table 1: Selected results from 2020 drill assays results from the Blueberry Zone. True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined. *previously released results (Oct 6, 2020, Dec 8, 2020), **mineralization is bounded by unsampled intervals.

Blueberry Zone

The Bow Property’s Blueberry Zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein has only limited reported drilling. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received so far in 2020, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralizing structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This near surface zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and establishing the orientation and continuity of it was a priority during the 2020 drill program. A total 1609 metres in 11 holes were drilled into the Blueberry Zone during 2020. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources’ Premier Mill, which has recently completed financing for reactivation (Dec 10, 2020).

Figure 1: Plan view map of 2019 and 2020 drilling of the Blueberry Zone, illustrating the results of the 11 holes drilled during the 2020 field season, key intercepts, and the projection of the newly discovered N-S mineralizing trend:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eeb3fc7f-3bf4-4980 ... 

2021 Blueberry Exploration Program

The 2021 work program planned for the Blueberry Zone includes substantial drill step outs (>200 m) along strike to test the continuity of the recently defined N-S structure (Fig 1, 2). Additional drilling will test the vertical extent of the successful intercepts from 2019/2020. An induced polarization survey (IP), as well as a trenching program will be used to further delineate targets within the mineralized corridor.

Figure 2: Plan view map illustrating the location of the recent 2019/2020 drilling relative to the N-S trend of high-grade surficial samples:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a4ab87-7a59-4a3b ...

Figure 3: Key target zones on the Scottie Gold Mine Project and locations of 2020 drillhole collars:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e4469f9-cfcc-4e54 ...

This release constitutes the final release of drillholes from the 2020 drill program. Any outstanding drill holes between SR20-21 and -66 (2020 drilling) that were not explicitly described in the news releases between October 6, 2020 and this release, yielded no significant results.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds more than 25,000 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

The Company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 10.2 g/t Gold Over 3.21 m and 1.31 g/t Over 22.13 m VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report new assay results for the Blueberry Zone, including intercepts of 10.2 g/t gold over 3.21 metres …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Monument to Implement Value Creation Strategy
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
ClearOne Advances Collaboration with Free COLLABORATE Space Messaging App Featuring World-Class ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and Reduced ...
Aeterna Zentaris Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares to $29.7 ...
Barrick Reaches Agreement to Sell the Lagunas Norte Mine
Novartis Entresto granted expanded indication in chronic heart failure by FDA
Moringa Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $100 Million Initial Public Offering
HealthyWomen and Myovant Sciences Launch “Voices of Periods” to Fight Menstrual Stigma
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Chemcel Federal Credit Union Selects Cardtronics for ATM Managed Services
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Scottie Resources Reports 12.6 g/t Gold and 4.43 g/t Silver Over 5.22 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine M-zone
26.01.21
Scottie Resources Reports 10.7 g/t Gold and 31.2 g/t Silver Over 2.77 Metres at Scottie Gold Mine O-Zone
23.01.21
Schneller Performance-Booster: Top-Ergebnisse mit bis zu 19,9 g/t Gold sorgen für mächtig Kursphantasie! Sofortiger Kaufalarm!
21.01.21
Scottie Resources Reports 12.4 g/t Gold and 8.7 g/t Silver Over 2.69 Metres at the Newly Discovered Domino Zone

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
154
SCOTTIE RESOURCES - Eric Sprott nun auch dabei im Golden Triangle z.B 73,32 g/t Gold auf 4,28m
08.12.20
4
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold Ov