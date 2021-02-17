 

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2021 / 14:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Emmalu GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jacopo
Last name(s): Mingazzini
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

b) LEI
391200VUYVDCPMZG1134 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3H3FH2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of convertible bonds (allotment)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 320000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1000.0000 EUR 320000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
Charlottenstraße 79-80
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.thegroundsag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64598  17.02.2021 



Diskussion: aufstrebender Projektentwickler und Bestandshalter von Wohnimmobilien
Wertpapier


