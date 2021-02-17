Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The international dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 8499868.