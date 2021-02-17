 

Intra-Cellular Therapies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast discussion at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021, to provide a corporate update and discuss details of the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

To access the live conference call via phone, dial 1-(844) 835-6563. The international dial-in number is 1-(970) 315-3916. The conference ID number for the live call is 8499868.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies
Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

Contact

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.
Juan Sanchez, M.D.
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.
Lisa Burns
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
212-213-0006

21.01.21
CAPLYTA (lumateperone) Open-Label Safety Switching Study in Patients with Schizophrenia Published in the Journal, Schizophrenia Research