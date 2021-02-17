Agri Resources Group S.A. issues 8.00% Sustainability Bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million

Exchange period for holders of the existing 8.00% bond 2016/2021 commences on 19 February 2021

Subscription orders may be placed via Direct Place (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) from 24 February 2021 to 10 March 2021

Issue proceeds allocated to projects aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Double-digit annual revenue growth expected in the coming years

Luxembourg, 17 February 2021: Agri Resources Group S.A. (the Company), an international specialist in the sustainable cultivation and processing of agricultural products in Africa and Europe, is issuing a corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A287088) with a volume of up to EUR 50 million at a coupon of 8.00% p.a. over a term of five years. Interested investors may place subscription orders as part of a public subscription offering in the Federal Republic of Germany and in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from 24 February 2021 to 10 March 2021 (12:00 CET) via the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) in the trading system XETRA. At the same time, futurum Bank AG, acting as bookrunner, will conduct a private placement exclusively to qualified investors in Germany and certain other European countries.Moreover, holders of the existing 8.00% notes 2016/2021 with a nominal amount of EUR 10,000 each (ISIN: XS1413726883) may exchange their notes 2016/2021 at an exchange ratio of 1 to 10 for the offered new 8.00% notes 2021/2026 with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 each pursuant to the terms of a public exchange offer (incl. multiple purchase option) from 19 February 2021 to 5 March 2021 (12:00 CET). In addition, Investors participating in the exchange offer will receive the accrued interest.