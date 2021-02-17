DGAP-News Agri Resources Group S.A. issues 8.00% Sustainability Bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million
DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Agri Resources Group S.A. issues 8.00% Sustainability Bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million
- Exchange period for holders of the existing 8.00% bond 2016/2021 commences on 19 February 2021
- Subscription orders may be placed via Direct Place (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) from 24 February 2021 to 10 March 2021
- Issue proceeds allocated to projects aimed at achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
- Double-digit annual revenue growth expected in the coming years
Luxembourg, 17 February 2021: Agri Resources Group S.A. (the Company), an international specialist in the sustainable cultivation and processing of agricultural products in Africa and Europe, is issuing a corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A287088) with a volume of up to EUR 50 million at a coupon of 8.00% p.a. over a term of five years. Interested investors may place subscription orders as part of a public subscription offering in the Federal Republic of Germany and in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg from 24 February 2021 to 10 March 2021 (12:00 CET) via the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) in the trading system XETRA. At the same time, futurum Bank AG, acting as bookrunner, will conduct a private placement exclusively to qualified investors in Germany and certain other European countries.
Moreover, holders of the existing 8.00% notes 2016/2021 with a nominal amount of EUR 10,000 each (ISIN: XS1413726883) may exchange their notes 2016/2021 at an exchange ratio of 1 to 10 for the offered new 8.00% notes 2021/2026 with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 each pursuant to the terms of a public exchange offer (incl. multiple purchase option) from 19 February 2021 to 5 March 2021 (12:00 CET). In addition, Investors participating in the exchange offer will receive the accrued interest.
