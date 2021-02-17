El Pollo Loco Pays Homage to Black History Month with New Mural Installation

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is celebrating Black History Month with the commission of a new mural on the wall of its Vernon Ave. restaurant in South Los Angeles, which abuts Crenshaw Blvd., the iconic thoroughfare known to many Angelenos as the cultural and commercial spine of Black LA. The installation is an extension of El Pollo Loco’s continued commitment to arts and community in its hometown.

Local artist Enkone (ing kwä nē) curated the new mural, which reflects his perspective of Black History Month and encapsulates what it represents to him and the local community. Enkone lives in the Crenshaw district and is one of dozens of artists who helped create the beloved ‘Great Wall of Crenshaw,’ an 800-foot mural located a few blocks south of the Vernon Ave. El Pollo Loco restaurant that celebrates the historical contributions of Black Americans through the ages.

“This new mural is a tribute to Black American culture and a continuation of El Pollo Loco’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities we serve,” El Pollo Loco President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Acoca said. “We collaborate with local artists to use our restaurants as canvases, so we can foster the vibrant street art tradition that made our hometown the mural capital of the world, and we want this latest installation to become a beacon of pride in the community that instills hope and positivity in local residents and visitors walking by.”

To show additional support to LA’s Black community during Black History Month, 5% of the Vernon Ave. restaurant’s February sales will be donated to local organization Brotherhood Crusade, which benefits the needs of South LA's underserved communities by providing job skill services, food vouchers, financial assistance and more.

“Black History Month is an opportunity to uplift and highlight the beauty, diversity and value of Black culture in South Los Angeles youth and families,” Brotherhood Crusade President and CEO Charisse Bremond Weaver said. “Every day we are making a positive impact for those who have the least and El Pollo Loco is helping to enhance our community with amazing murals that showcase Black culture and art.”