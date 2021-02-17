 

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.02.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. ("Carrols") (Nasdaq: TAST), the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, today announced that Daniel T. Accordino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Anthony E. Hull, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET. A press release with these financial results will be issued at 7:00 AM ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13716116. The replay will be available until Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of this conference call by visiting www.carrols.com under the tab “Investor Relations”.

About the Company

Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisees in the United States, and currently operates approximately 1,074 restaurants. It is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the United States, currently operating 1,009 BURGER KING restaurants, and also operating 65 POPEYES restaurants. It has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. For more information on Carrols, please visit the company's website at www.carrols.com.

Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross
203-682-8253
investorrelations@carrols.com




