Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Year End Financial Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Record number of ending policies in-force (103,506), up 5% year-over-year;

Net income of $119.8 million, or $3.97 per diluted share;

Adjusted net income of $93.5 million, or $3.10 per diluted share;

Net investment income of $76.3 million, down 13% year-over-year;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $19.0 million;

Net premiums earned of $615.3 million, down 12% year-over-year;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development of $81.6 million, versus $77.5 million a year ago;

The Company repurchased 3,020,016 shares of its common stock at an average price of $33.05 per share;

Book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $46.85, up 15.2% year-over-year including dividends declared.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Net income of $64.0 million, or $2.19 per diluted share;

Adjusted net income of $42.8 million, or $1.46 per diluted share;

Net investment income of $18.0 million, down 20% year-over-year;

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments recorded through the income statement of $21.3 million;

Net premiums earned of $151.5 million, down 11% year-over-year;

Favorable prior year loss reserve development of $39.7 million, versus $11.4 million a year ago;

The Company repurchased 529,146 shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.50 per share.

Management Commentary

Chief Executive Officer Douglas Dirks commented on the results: “2020 was a truly remarkable year for Employers in that: (i) we closed the year with nearly 104,000 policies, the first time we have ever reached that goal; (ii) our stockholders’ equity and book value per share each grew to record levels; (iii) we generated more submissions, quotes, and binds than at any time in the history of the Company; and (iv) we accomplished these feats during a pandemic while working from home. For the year, we delivered a 7.6% return on adjusted equity and increased our book value per share including the deferred gain by 15.2%, each representing terrific results in any operating environment.

“Our record number of ending policies in-force demonstrates that our policyholders are enduring the pandemic, albeit with lower payroll levels. We remain optimistic that, as more vaccines are delivered and state restrictions are lifted, we will be able to replace the premium we have lost in 2020. In support of this anticipated recovery, we have continued to pursue and advance the significant investments we have made in delivering a superior customer experience for our agents and insureds and have actively managed our underwriting expenses with a view towards achieving our targeted expense ratios, despite the meaningful reductions in earned premium we are currently experiencing.

“We expected to incur a lower current accident year loss and LAE ratio in 2020 than we experienced in 2019. Nonetheless, through the first three quarters of 2020, we maintained our loss ratio at our 2019 level (65.5%) in recognition of the uncertainty brought by the pandemic in terms of expected premium levels, the extent and duration of regulatory actions and overall claims frequency and severity. During the fourth quarter, in response to consistently favorable indemnity claims frequency trends experienced throughout the year, we reduced our 2020 accident year loss and LAE ratio to 64.3%.”

Mr. Dirks continued, “It has been my pleasure to lead Employers for over 27 years, and I feel that the Company is in the strongest financial position in its history. I will soon be handing control of the Company over to our next CEO, Kathy Antonello, whose background and experience is ideal to move Employers forward into the future. The executive team and I have been working very closely with Kathy over the past few months to ensure a smooth transition and you will hear from her tomorrow as she leads our earnings call. I am very excited for Kathy and for the future of our Company.”

Summary of Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

(All comparisons vs. fourth quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Gross premiums written were $123.9 million, a decrease of 14%. The decrease was primarily due to declines in new business writings, particularly in California, and declines in average premium per policy. Net earned premiums were $151.5 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $47.9 million, a decrease of 51%. The decrease was the result of lower earned premium, a lower current accident year loss and LAE ratio and a greater amount of favorable prior accident year loss reserve development. The Company recognized $39.7 million of favorable prior accident year loss reserve development during the current period versus $11.4 million of favorable prior accident year loss reserve development a year ago.

Commission expenses were $18.9 million, a decrease of 7%. The decrease was primarily due to lower earned premiums.

Underwriting and general and administrative expenses were $43.4 million, a decrease of 15%. The decrease was the result of lower earned premium, as well as lower professional fees, travel expenses, incentive compensation and bad debt expenses.

Net investment income of $18.0 million decreased 20%. The decrease was primarily due to lower yields on our fixed maturity investments.

Income tax expense was $16.4 million (20.4% effective rate) versus $9.6 million (23.2% effective rate). The decrease in the effective rate was due primarily to lower state income taxes incurred during the current period.

The Company’s book value per share of $42.46 and book value per share including the Deferred Gain of $46.85 increased by 16.9% and 15.2% during 2020, respectively, each computed after taking into account dividends declared. These measures were favorably impacted by $11.5 million of net after tax unrealized gains arising from equity securities and other investments (which are reflected on the income statement) and $53.4 million of after tax unrealized gains arising from fixed income securities (which are reflected on the balance sheet).

Summary of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results by Segment

(see page 16 of the Financial Supplement for a description of our reportable segments. All comparisons are vs. fourth quarter 2019, unless noted otherwise).

Employers Segment

The Employers segment reported net income before income taxes of $83.4 million versus $46.9 million.

Highlights included the following:

– Underwriting income of $45.2 million versus $7.6 million;

– Combined ratio of 70.2% versus 95.5%;

– Current accident year loss and LAE ratio of 60.8% versus 65.6%;

– Favorable prior year loss reserve development of 26.2 percentage points versus 6.7 percentage points;

– Commission expense ratio of 12.5% versus 12.0%;

– Underwriting expense ratio of 23.1% versus 24.6%;

– Net investment income of $17.2 million versus $21.8 million; and

– Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $20.8 million versus $17.4 million.

Cerity Segment

The Cerity segment reported a net loss before income tax of $3.6 million versus $4.2 million, and an underwriting loss of $4.6 million versus $4.3 million.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other activities reported net income (loss) before income taxes of $0.6 million versus $(1.3) million. Highlights included the following:

– LPT amortization, which served to reduce losses and LAE, of $3.1 million versus $2.2 million;

– Net investment income of $0.2 million versus $0.7 million; and

– General and administrative expenses of $3.8 million versus $4.8 million.

Share Repurchases and First Quarter 2021 Dividend Declarations

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 529,146 shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.50 per share. During the period from January 1, 2021 through February 16, 2021, the Company repurchased a further 287,513 shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.17 per share. The Company currently has a remaining share repurchase authorization of $19.3 million.

On February 17, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on March 17, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2021.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the Financial Supplement that is attached to this press release and available on our website.

Within this earnings release we present various financial measures, some of which are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined in Regulation G pursuant to Section 401 of the Sarbanes - Oxley Act of 2002. A description of these non-GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to our most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the attached Financial Supplement. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Employers Holdings, Inc.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Financial Supplement

February 17, 2021

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC.

Table of Contents Page 3 Consolidated Financial Highlights 4 Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 Summary Consolidated Income Statements 6-9 Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment 10 Return on Equity 11 Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE 12 Consolidated Investment Portfolio 13 Book Value Per Share 14 Earnings Per Share 15 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 16 Description of Reportable Segments

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Selected financial highlights: Gross premiums written $ 123.9 $ 143.8 (14 )% $ 580.1 $ 696.9 (17 )% Net premiums written 122.9 142.4 (14 ) 574.9 691.5 (17 ) Net premiums earned 151.5 169.7 (11 ) 615.3 695.8 (12 ) Net investment income 18.0 22.6 (20 ) 76.3 88.1 (13 ) Net income before impact of the LPT(1) 59.5 29.6 101 107.9 144.4 (25 ) Adjusted net income(1) 42.8 15.5 176 93.5 104.0 (10 ) Net income before income taxes 80.4 41.4 94 147.7 193.8 (24 ) Net income 64.0 31.8 101 119.8 157.1 (24 ) Comprehensive income 67.4 29.0 132 169.6 236.1 (28 ) Total assets 3,922.6 4,004.1 (2 ) Stockholders' equity 1,212.8 1,165.8 4 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(2) 1,338.2 1,302.9 3 Adjusted stockholders' equity(2) 1,223.1 1,237.6 (1 ) Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(3) 14.2 % 5.0 % 184 % 7.6 % 8.6 % (12 ) Amounts per share: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 14 % $ 1.00 $ 0.88 14 % Earnings per diluted share(4) 2.19 0.99 121 3.97 4.83 (18 ) Earnings per diluted share before impact of the LPT(4) 2.04 0.92 122 3.57 4.44 (20 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share(4) 1.46 0.48 204 3.10 3.20 (3 ) Book value per share(2) 42.46 37.18 14 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(2) 46.85 41.55 13 Adjusted book value per share(2) 42.82 39.47 8 Financial information by Segment(5): Net income (loss) before income taxes: Employers $ 83.4 $ 46.9 78 % $ 164.0 $ 208.0 (21 )% Cerity (3.6 ) (4.2 ) 14 (13.5 ) (15.6 ) 13 Corporate and Other 0.6 (1.3 ) 146 (2.8 ) 1.4 (300 ) (1) See Page 5 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) See Page 13 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (3) See Page 10 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (4) See Page 14 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (5) See Pages 6-9 for details and Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 3

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Investments, cash and cash equivalents $ 2,917.8 $ 2,933.6 Accrued investment income 15.3 16.4 Premiums receivable, net 232.1 285.7 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance, on paid and unpaid losses and LAE 504.2 539.7 Deferred policy acquisition costs 43.2 47.9 Contingent commission receivable—LPT Agreement 13.4 13.2 Other assets 196.6 167.6 Total assets $ 3,922.6 $ 4,004.1 LIABILITIES Unpaid losses and LAE $ 2,069.4 $ 2,192.8 Unearned premiums 299.1 337.1 Commissions and premium taxes payable 43.0 48.6 Deferred Gain 125.4 137.1 FHLB Advances (1) 20.0 — Other liabilities 152.9 122.7 Total liabilities $ 2,709.8 $ 2,838.3 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock and additional paid-in capital $ 404.9 $ 397.0 Retained earnings 1,247.9 1,158.8 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 115.1 65.3 Treasury stock, at cost (555.1 ) (455.3 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,212.8 1,165.8 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,922.6 $ 4,004.1 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (2) $ 1,338.2 $ 1,302.9 Adjusted stockholders' equity (2) 1,223.1 1,237.6 Book value per share (2) $ 42.46 $ 37.18 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain (2) 46.85 41.55 Adjusted book value per share (2) 42.82 39.47 (1) FHLB = Federal Home Loan Bank (2) See Page 13 for calculations and Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 4

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Summary Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 151.5 $ 169.7 $ 615.3 $ 695.8 Net investment income 18.0 22.6 76.3 88.1 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments(1) 21.3 17.8 19.0 51.1 Other income 0.3 0.2 0.8 0.9 Total revenues 191.1 210.3 711.4 835.9 Expenses: Losses and LAE incurred (47.9 ) (97.6 ) (302.4 ) (365.9 ) Commission expense (18.9 ) (20.4 ) (78.8 ) (88.1 ) Underwriting and general and administrative expenses (43.4 ) (50.9 ) (181.3 ) (187.5 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.4 ) — (0.4 ) (0.6 ) Other expenses (0.1 ) — (0.8 ) — Total expenses (110.7 ) (168.9 ) (563.7 ) (642.1 ) Net income before income taxes 80.4 41.4 147.7 193.8 Income tax expense (16.4 ) (9.6 ) (27.9 ) (36.7 ) Net income 64.0 31.8 119.8 157.1 Unrealized AFS investment gains (losses) arising during the period, net of tax(2) 5.3 (2.0 ) 53.4 82.1 Reclassification adjustment for realized AFS investment gains in net income, net of tax(2) (1.9 ) (0.8 ) (3.6 ) (3.1 ) Total Comprehensive income $ 67.4 $ 29.0 $ 169.6 $ 236.1 Net income $ 64.0 $ 31.8 $ 119.8 $ 157.1 Amortization of the Deferred Gain - losses (2.6 ) (1.8 ) (8.7 ) (8.9 ) Amortization of the Deferred Gain - contingent commission (0.5 ) (0.4 ) (1.8 ) (1.8 ) LPT reserve adjustment (1.2 ) — (1.2 ) (1.8 ) LPT contingent commission adjustments (0.2 ) — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Net income before impact of the LPT Agreement (3) $ 59.5 $ 29.6 $ 107.9 $ 144.4 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (21.3 ) (17.8 ) (19.0 ) (51.1 ) Abandonment of operating leases 0.1 — 0.8 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 4.5 3.7 3.8 10.7 Adjusted net income (3) $ 42.8 $ 15.5 $ 93.5 $ 104.0 (1) Includes unrealized gains and losses on equity securities and other invested assets of $17.8 million and $16.3 million for the three months ended December 31 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $(6.3) million and $33.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) AFS = Available for Sale securities (3) See Page 15 regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 5

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate

and Other Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 579.8 $ 0.3 $ — $ 580.1 Net premiums written 574.6 0.3 — 574.9 Net premiums earned A 615.1 0.2 — 615.3 Net investment income 72.1 3.1 1.1 76.3 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 20.9 — (1.9 ) 19.0 Other income 0.8 — — 0.8 Total revenues 708.9 3.3 (0.8 ) 711.4 Losses and LAE incurred B (314.2 ) (0.1 ) 11.9 (302.4 ) Commission expense C (78.8 ) — — (78.8 ) Underwriting expenses D (151.1 ) (16.6 ) — (167.7 ) General and administrative expenses — — (13.6 ) (13.6 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Other expenses (0.7 ) (0.1 ) — (0.8 ) Total expenses (544.9 ) (16.8 ) (2.0 ) (563.7 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 164.0 $ (13.5 ) $ (2.8 ) $ 147.7 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 71.0 $ (16.5 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 64.3 % n/m Prior years (13.2 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 51.1 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.8 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 24.6 n/m Combined ratio 88.5 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 6

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate

and Other Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 696.8 $ 0.1 $ — $ 696.9 Net premiums written 691.4 0.1 — 691.5 Net premiums earned A 695.8 — — 695.8 Net investment income 84.1 0.3 3.7 88.1 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 47.7 0.1 3.3 51.1 Other income 0.9 — — 0.9 Total revenues 828.5 0.4 7.0 835.9 Losses and LAE incurred B (378.6 ) — 12.7 (365.9 ) Commission expense C (88.1 ) — — (88.1 ) Underwriting expenses D (153.2 ) (16.0 ) — (169.2 ) General and administrative expenses — — (18.3 ) (18.3 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.6 ) — — (0.6 ) Total expenses (620.5 ) (16.0 ) (5.6 ) (642.1 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 208.0 $ (15.6 ) $ 1.4 $ 193.8 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 75.9 $ (16.0 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.6 % n/m Prior years (11.2 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 54.4 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.7 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 22.0 n/m Combined ratio 89.1 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 7

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate

and Other Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 123.7 $ 0.2 $ — $ 123.9 Net premiums written 122.7 0.2 — 122.9 Net premiums earned A 151.4 0.1 — 151.5 Net investment income 17.2 0.6 0.2 18.0 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 20.8 0.5 — 21.3 Other income 0.3 — — 0.3 Total revenues 189.7 1.2 0.2 191.1 Losses and LAE incurred B (52.4 ) — 4.5 (47.9 ) Commission expense C (18.9 ) — — (18.9 ) Underwriting expenses D (34.9 ) (4.7 ) — (39.6 ) General and administrative expenses — — (3.8 ) (3.8 ) Interest and financing expenses (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Other expenses — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Total expenses (106.3 ) (4.8 ) 0.4 (110.7 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 83.4 $ (3.6 ) $ 0.6 $ 80.4 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 45.2 $ (4.6 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 60.8 % n/m Prior years (26.2 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 34.6 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.5 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 23.1 n/m Combined ratio 70.2 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 8

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Net Income Before Income Taxes by Segment(1) (unaudited) $ in millions Employers Cerity Corporate

and Other Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (in millions) Gross premiums written $ 143.8 $ — $ — $ 143.8 Net premiums written 142.4 — — 142.4 Net premiums earned A 169.7 — — 169.7 Net investment income 21.8 0.1 0.7 22.6 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 17.4 — 0.4 17.8 Other income 0.1 — 0.1 0.2 Total revenues 209.0 0.1 1.2 210.3 Losses and LAE incurred B (99.9 ) — 2.3 (97.6 ) Commission expense C (20.4 ) — — (20.4 ) Underwriting expenses D (41.8 ) (4.3 ) — (46.1 ) General and administrative expenses — — (4.8 ) (4.8 ) Total expenses (162.1 ) (4.3 ) (2.5 ) (168.9 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 46.9 $ (4.2 ) $ (1.3 ) $ 41.4 Underwriting income (loss) A+B+C+D $ 7.6 $ (4.3 ) Loss and LAE expense ratio: Current year 65.6 % n/m Prior years (6.7 ) — Loss and LAE ratio 58.9 n/m Commission expense ratio 12.0 n/m Underwriting expense ratio 24.6 n/m Combined ratio 95.5 % n/m n/m - not meaningful (1) See Page 16 for a description of our reportable segments. 9

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Return on Equity (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income A $ 64.0 $ 31.8 $ 119.8 $ 157.1 Impact of the LPT Agreement (4.5 ) (2.2 ) (11.9 ) (12.7 ) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (21.3 ) (17.8 ) (19.0 ) (51.1 ) Abandonment of operating leases 0.1 — 0.8 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 4.5 3.7 3.8 10.7 Adjusted net income(1) B $ 42.8 $ 15.5 $ 93.5 $ 104.0 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,212.8 $ 1,165.8 $ 1,212.8 $ 1,165.8 Stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,167.4 1,160.4 1,165.8 1,018.2 Average stockholders' equity C $ 1,190.1 $ 1,163.1 $ 1,189.3 $ 1,092.0 Stockholders' equity - end of period $ 1,212.8 $ 1,165.8 $ 1,212.8 $ 1,165.8 Deferred Gain - end of period 125.4 137.1 125.4 137.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income, before taxes - end of period (145.7 ) (82.6 ) (145.7 ) (82.6 ) Income tax related to accumulated other comprehensive income - end of period 30.6 17.3 30.6 17.3 Adjusted stockholders' equity - end of period 1,223.1 1,237.6 1,223.1 1,237.6 Adjusted stockholders' equity - beginning of period 1,185.4 1,231.7 1,237.6 1,181.5 Average adjusted stockholders' equity(1) D $ 1,204.3 $ 1,234.7 $ 1,230.4 $ 1,209.6 Return on stockholders' equity A / C 5.4 % 2.7 % 10.1 % 14.4 % Annualized return on stockholders' equity 21.5 10.9 Adjusted return on stockholders' equity(1) B / D 3.6 1.3 7.6 8.6 Annualized adjusted return on stockholders' equity(1) 14.2 5.0 (1) See Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 10

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Roll-forward of Unpaid Losses and LAE (unaudited) $ in millions Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period $ 2,141.4 $ 2,197.3 $ 2,192.8 $ 2,207.9 Less reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and LAE 513.7 527.1 532.5 504.4 Net unpaid losses and LAE at beginning of period 1,627.7 1,670.2 1,660.3 1,703.5 Losses and LAE incurred: Current year 92.1 111.3 395.9 456.1 Prior years - voluntary business (38.7 ) (11.5 ) (80.2 ) (77.5 ) Prior years - involuntary business (1.0 ) 0.1 (1.4 ) — Total losses incurred 52.4 99.9 314.3 378.6 Losses and LAE paid: Current year 32.9 43.1 83.6 106.6 Prior years 74.8 66.7 318.6 315.2 Total paid losses 107.7 109.8 402.2 421.8 Net unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 1,572.4 1,660.3 1,572.4 1,660.3 Reinsurance recoverable, excluding CECL allowance, on unpaid losses and LAE 497.0 532.5 497.0 532.5 Unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 2,069.4 $ 2,192.8 $ 2,069.4 $ 2,192.8

Total losses and LAE shown in the above table exclude amortization of the Deferred Gain, LPT Reserve Adjustments, and LPT Contingent Commission Adjustments, which totaled $4.5 million and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $11.9 million and $12.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. 11

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Consolidated Investment Portfolio (unaudited) $ in millions December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Investment Positions: Cost or

Amortized

Cost Net Unrealized

Gain (Loss) Fair Value % Fair Value % Fixed maturity securities $ 2,333.6 $ 145.6 $ 2,479.2 85 % $ 2,485.9 85 % Equity securities 119.1 96.1 215.2 7 263.4 9 Other invested assets 36.8 (0.6 ) 36.2 1 29.1 1 Short-term investments 26.5 0.1 26.6 1 — — Cash and cash equivalents 160.4 — 160.4 5 154.9 5 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 0.2 — 0.2 — 0.3 — Total investments and cash $ 2,676.6 $ 241.2 $ 2,917.8 100 % $ 2,933.6 100 % Breakout of Fixed Maturity Securities: U.S. Treasuries and Agencies $ 77.1 $ 4.3 $ 81.4 3 % $ 88.5 4 % States and Municipalities 449.4 33.3 482.7 19 484.5 19 Corporate Securities 963.5 82.9 1,046.4 42 1,079.0 43 Mortgage-Backed Securities 539.3 24.1 563.4 23 591.0 24 Asset-Backed Securities 42.0 0.6 42.6 2 61.2 2 Collateralized loan obligations 84.4 (0.8 ) 83.6 3 — — Bank loans and other 177.9 1.2 179.1 7 181.7 7 Total fixed maturity securities $ 2,333.6 $ 145.6 $ 2,479.2 100 % $ 2,485.9 100 % Weighted average ending book yield 3.0 % 3.3 % Average credit quality (S&P) A+ A+ Duration 3.2 3.3

12

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Book Value Per Share (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Numerators: Stockholders' equity A $ 1,212.8 $ 1,165.8 Plus: Deferred Gain 125.4 137.1 Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain(1) B 1,338.2 1,302.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income, before taxes (145.7 ) (82.6 ) Income taxes related to accumulated other comprehensive income, before taxes 30.6 17.3 Adjusted stockholders' equity(1) C $ 1,223.1 $ 1,237.6 Denominator (shares outstanding) D 28,564,798 31,355,378 Book value per share(1) A / D $ 42.46 $ 37.18 Book value per share including the Deferred Gain(1) B / D 46.85 41.55 Adjusted book value per share(1) C / D 42.82 39.47 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.00 $ 0.88 YTD Change in:(2) Book value per share 16.9 % 22.5 % Book value per share including the Deferred Gain 15.2 19.1 Adjusted book value per share 11.0 11.9 (1) See Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Reflects the change per share after taking into account dividends declared in the period. 13

EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. Earnings Per Share (unaudited) $ in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerators: Net income A $ 64.0 $ 31.8 $ 119.8 $ 157.1 Impact of the LPT Agreement (4.5 ) (2.2 ) (11.9 ) (12.7 ) Net income before impact of the LPT (1) B $ 59.5 $ 29.6 $ 107.9 $ 144.4 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (21.3 ) (17.8 ) (19.0 ) (51.1 ) Abandonment of operating leases 0.1 — 0.8 — Income tax expense related to items excluded from Net income 4.5 3.7 3.8 10.7 Adjusted net income (1) C $ 42.8 $ 15.5 $ 93.5 $ 104.0 Denominators: Average common shares outstanding (basic) D 28,931,963 31,700,259 29,912,063 32,120,578 Average common shares outstanding (diluted) E 29,227,878 32,120,929 30,204,864 32,539,718 Earnings per share: Basic A / D $ 2.21 $ 1.00 $ 4.01 $ 4.89 Diluted A / E 2.19 0.99 3.97 4.83 Earnings per share before impact of the LPT:(1) Basic B / D $ 2.06 $ 0.93 $ 3.61 $ 4.50 Diluted B / E 2.04 0.92 3.57 4.44 Adjusted earnings per share:(1) Basic C / D $ 1.48 $ 0.49 $ 3.13 $ 3.24 Diluted C / E 1.46 0.48 3.10 3.20 (1) See Page 15 for information regarding our use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. 14

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Within this earnings release we present the following measures, each of which are "non-GAAP financial measures." A reconciliation of these measures to the Company's most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included herein. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are important to the Company's investors, analysts and other interested parties who benefit from having an objective and consistent basis for comparison with other companies within our industry. Management further believes that these measures are more relevant than comparable GAAP measures in evaluating our financial performance.

The LPT Agreement is a non-recurring transaction that does not result in ongoing cash benefits to the Company. Management believes that providing non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of the LPT Agreement (amortization of deferred reinsurance gain, adjustments to LPT Agreement ceded reserves and adjustments to contingent commission receivable) is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing underwriting performance.

Deferred reinsurance gain (Deferred Gain) reflects the unamortized gain from the LPT Agreement. This gain has been deferred and is being amortized using the recovery method, whereby the amortization is determined by the proportion of actual reinsurance recoveries to total estimated recoveries, except for the contingent profit commission, which is being amortized through June 30, 2024. Amortization is reflected in losses and LAE incurred.

Adjusted net income (see Page 5 for calculations)is net income excluding the effects of the LPT Agreement, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments (net of tax), and any miscellaneous non-recurring transactions (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measures is helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties in identifying trends in the Company's operating performance because such items have limited significance to its ongoing operations or can be impacted by both discretionary and other economic factors and may not represent operating trends.

Stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain (see Page 13 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain. Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing investors, analysts and other interested parties a meaningful measure of the Company's total underwriting capital.

Adjusted stockholders' equity (see Page 13 for calculations) is stockholders' equity including the Deferred Gain, less accumulated other comprehensive income (net of tax). Management believes that providing this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors, analysts and other interested parties since it serves as the denominator to the Company's adjusted return on stockholders' equity metric.

Return on stockholders' equity and Adjusted return on stockholders' equity (see Page 10 for calculations). Management believes that these profitability measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Book value per share, Book value per share including the Deferred Gain, and Adjusted book value per share (see Page 13 for calculations). Management believes that these valuation measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

Net income before impact of the LPT (see Page 5 for calculations). Management believes that these performance and underwriting measures are widely used by our investors, analysts and other interested parties.

15

Description of Reportable Segments

In 2019, the Company made changes to its corporate structure, mainly involving the launch and further development of a new digital insurance platform offered under the Cerity brand name (Cerity), resulting in changes to its reportable segments. As a result, the Company has determined that it has two reportable segments: Employers and Cerity. Each of these segments represents a separate and distinct underwriting platform through which the Company conducts insurance business.

The nature and composition of each reportable segment and its Corporate and Other activities are as follows:

The Employers segment is defined as traditional business offered through the EMPLOYERS brand name (Employers) through its agents, including business originated from its strategic partnerships and alliances;

The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under the Cerity brand name, which includes the Company's direct-to-customer business; and

Corporate and Other activities consist of those holding company expenses that are not considered to be underwriting in nature, the financial impact of the LPT agreement and legacy (pre-acquisition) business assumed and ceded by Cerity Insurance Company. These expenses are not considered to be part of a reportable segment and are not otherwise allocated to a reportable segment.

16

