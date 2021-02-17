Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Promotion of Gray Nester

J. Powell Brown, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to promote Gray as our next CIO for the organization. We initially brought him on to the team based on his experience in leading technology initiatives to streamline and enhance insurance brokerage operations. Having now seen firsthand his knowledge base and his ability to offer innovative solutions, I believe he is the right person to continue driving our technology strategies forward in retail and across our platform.”

Gray has over 20 years of experience in Insurance Technology leadership. Since December 2019, Gray has served as the CIO for Brown & Brown’s Retail Division, where he led a team to improve business alignment in technology. Prior to that, he was with BB&T as SVP and Business Information Officer of the Insurance Division. Gray has demonstrated his ability to build teams aligned to solve complex business problems using technology. Gray will be based in the Brown & Brown corporate headquarters located in Daytona Beach, Florida. Over time, he will transition his duties as Retail Division CIO.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

