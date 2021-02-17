 

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Promotion of Gray Nester

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) (the “Company”) has announced the appointment of Gray Nester as Chief Information Officer for Brown & Brown, effective immediately.

J. Powell Brown, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are excited to promote Gray as our next CIO for the organization. We initially brought him on to the team based on his experience in leading technology initiatives to streamline and enhance insurance brokerage operations. Having now seen firsthand his knowledge base and his ability to offer innovative solutions, I believe he is the right person to continue driving our technology strategies forward in retail and across our platform.”

Gray has over 20 years of experience in Insurance Technology leadership. Since December 2019, Gray has served as the CIO for Brown & Brown’s Retail Division, where he led a team to improve business alignment in technology. Prior to that, he was with BB&T as SVP and Business Information Officer of the Insurance Division. Gray has demonstrated his ability to build teams aligned to solve complex business problems using technology. Gray will be based in the Brown & Brown corporate headquarters located in Daytona Beach, Florida. Over time, he will transition his duties as Retail Division CIO.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With more than 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Further information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, are contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some factors include: fluctuations in our stock’s market price; fluctuations in operating results and cash flows; general economic conditions around the country; downward commercial property and casualty premium pressures; the effects of legislative and regulatory changes pertaining to the insurance industry, including those relating to coastal property coverages; the competitive environment; and the integration of the Company’s operations with those of businesses or assets the Company has acquired or may acquire in the future and the failure to realize the expected benefits of such integration. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts
Chief Financial Officer
(386) 239-5770




