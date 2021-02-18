 

EQS-Adhoc Kardex Holding AG: Kardex becomes a partner of AutoStore

Kardex Holding AG: Kardex becomes a partner of AutoStore

Kardex becomes a partner of AutoStore


Zurich, 18.02.2021

Kardex Holding AG has signed a global partnership agreement with Autostore AS. AutoStore is a high-performance and space-saving storage and picking solution for the rapid processing of small parts orders with the help of autonomous robots. The technology, which has been used very successfully in the market for several years, complements Kardex's range of products and services, particularly in the area of comprehensive order fulfillment solutions.

As a global partner of AutoStore, Kardex will in future sell, project-manage, and install AutoStore solutions worldwide. Through Kardex's global network, AutoStore will also increasingly find access to smaller and medium-sized companies in a wide range of industry and customer segments. "With AutoStore, we ideally complement our product portfolio and can thus optimally solve the logistics requirements of our customers," says Jens Fankhänel, CEO of Kardex Holding.


About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation - the densest and one of the fastest order-fulfillment solutions in existence. The company's focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with more than 550 systems in 30 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are distributed, designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators we call partners. The company's headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), and with offices in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., U.K., Poland, Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, and France.
 

About Kardex

Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire life cycle of a product or solution. Around 1900 employees work for Kardex in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1987.


Wertpapier


