EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Kardex Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Kardex Holding AG: Kardex becomes a partner of AutoStore 18-Feb-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Zurich, 18.02.2021

Kardex Holding AG has signed a global partnership agreement with Autostore AS. AutoStore is a high-performance and space-saving storage and picking solution for the rapid processing of small parts orders with the help of autonomous robots. The technology, which has been used very successfully in the market for several years, complements Kardex's range of products and services, particularly in the area of comprehensive order fulfillment solutions.

As a global partner of AutoStore, Kardex will in future sell, project-manage, and install AutoStore solutions worldwide. Through Kardex's global network, AutoStore will also increasingly find access to smaller and medium-sized companies in a wide range of industry and customer segments. "With AutoStore, we ideally complement our product portfolio and can thus optimally solve the logistics requirements of our customers," says Jens Fankhänel, CEO of Kardex Holding.



For inquiries:

Edwin van der Geest, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 (0) 43 268 32 30

Mobile +41 (0) 79 330 55 22

investor-relations@kardex.com



About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robot technology company that invented and continues to pioneer Cube Storage Automation - the densest and one of the fastest order-fulfillment solutions in existence. The company's focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of warehousing. AutoStore is global, with more than 550 systems in 30 countries over a wide range of industries. All sales are distributed, designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators we call partners. The company's headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), and with offices in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., U.K., Poland, Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, and France.



About Kardex

Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. Kardex Remstar develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems and Kardex Mlog offers integrated materials handling systems and automated high-bay warehouses. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire life cycle of a product or solution. Around 1900 employees work for Kardex in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1987.

Language: English Company: Kardex Holding AG Thurgauerstrasse 40 8050 Zürich Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)44 419 44 79 E-mail: investor-relations@kardex.com Internet: www.kardex.com ISIN: CH0100837282 Valor: 100837282 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1168663

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

Additional features:File: Kardex Media release_2021-02-18 End of ad hoc announcement

1168663 18-Feb-2021 CET/CEST