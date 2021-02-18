 

Discover Signs Agreement to Help Expand Acceptance of Sezzle’s Buy Now, Pay Later Feature

Discover, a digital banking and payments services company, and Sezzle, Inc. (ASX:SZL), an installment payment platform, have announced an agreement that will allow Sezzle to work with selected merchants on the Discover Global Network in offering consumers additional payment options.

This relationship is Discover Global Network’s latest partnership in the buy now, pay later space and Sezzle’s latest partnership with one of the four major card networks in the US market. Select US merchants will be able to offer their customers an interest-free buy now, pay later option through Sezzle’s platform, with little to no upgrades to their existing payments systems. These merchants will have the option to process buy now, pay later transactions on the Discover Global Network.

“Our partnership with Discover will help to further accelerate our business development efforts by connecting our team with Discover and its established relationships,” said Paul Paradis, an Executive Director and the President of Sezzle.

“Our merchant partners are always a top priority and we know that providing them with additional payment options, such as a buy now, pay later structure, can be beneficial, especially in the current economic environment,” said Jason Hanson, senior vice president of global business development and acceptance at Discover. “We are able to leverage our unique technology capabilities and vast network of merchant relationships to provide Sezzle the ability to grow its business and provide new payment opportunities.”

Discover Global Network has more than 48 million merchant acceptance locations and two million ATM and cash access locations around the world. Discover is accepted by 99% of places that take credit cards in the United States.* The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 20 alliance partner networks across the globe. To learn more about merchant solutions visit: https://www.discoverglobalnetwork.com

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

