Gentherm Postpones 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Revenue Results

Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue in the Fourth Quarter 2021 Guidance Established

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that it will postpone its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year earnings release and conference call, originally scheduled for Friday, February 19, 2021. The Company requires additional time to complete its review of the valuation of certain tax assets, as well as to assess any related non-cash impact on its financial statements for 2018 through 2020, and for its current and prior audit firms to complete their related audit procedures. The Company expects to issue its financial statements in the coming weeks. Gentherm will publicly announce a new earnings release and conference call date and time when available.



The Company announced fourth quarter 2020 product revenues of $288.9 million, an increase of $58.5 million, or 25.4%, as compared with the prior-year period. For full-year 2020, the Company reported product revenues of $913.1 million, a 6.0% decrease as compared with the prior year. The Company secured new automotive business awards totaling approximately $440 million in the fourth quarter 2020, resulting in a total of $940 million for full-year 2020.