 

SelectQuote, Inc. Hires Heidy Robertson-Cooper for Healthcare Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) has hired Heidy Robertson-Cooper as Vice President, HealthCare Strategy. Robertson-Cooper is a skilled and experienced healthcare leader, spending her career focusing on healthcare policy, value-based payment and delivery system redesign.

Most recently, Robertson-Cooper was with the American Academy of Family Physicians as the Division Director, Practice Advancement, where she led strategic planning, execution and operations for four business units. She has also worked with the Missouri Primary Care Association, MissouriHealth+, the Northeast Missouri Health Council and the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law.

“Heidy’s extensive background in healthcare and specifically value based care, will allow SelectQuote to continue to grow our value based care business,” said Bob Grant, President, Senior Division. “Her consistent results in effective program management and the ability to identify opportunities for operational improvement will help our business overall.”

Robertson-Cooper has been published in several journals, including Family Practice Management and Population Health Management, on primary care readiness for value-based payment. She earned her master's degree in public administration from Park University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SelectQuote, Inc. Hires Heidy Robertson-Cooper for Healthcare Business SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) has hired Heidy Robertson-Cooper as Vice President, HealthCare Strategy. Robertson-Cooper is a skilled and experienced healthcare leader, spending her career focusing on healthcare policy, value-based payment and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) on Behalf of Shareholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Closes Upsized $345 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
SelectQuote, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and Fiscal Year to Date 2021 Results
22.01.21
SelectQuote, Inc. Hires Scott Dikeman to Bolster Health Care Business
19.01.21
SelectQuote to Release Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on Monday, February 8, 2021