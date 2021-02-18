SelectQuote, Inc. Hires Heidy Robertson-Cooper for Healthcare Business

Most recently, Robertson-Cooper was with the American Academy of Family Physicians as the Division Director, Practice Advancement, where she led strategic planning, execution and operations for four business units. She has also worked with the Missouri Primary Care Association, MissouriHealth+, the Northeast Missouri Health Council and the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) has hired Heidy Robertson-Cooper as Vice President, HealthCare Strategy. Robertson-Cooper is a skilled and experienced healthcare leader, spending her career focusing on healthcare policy, value-based payment and delivery system redesign.

“Heidy’s extensive background in healthcare and specifically value based care, will allow SelectQuote to continue to grow our value based care business,” said Bob Grant, President, Senior Division. “Her consistent results in effective program management and the ability to identify opportunities for operational improvement will help our business overall.”

Robertson-Cooper has been published in several journals, including Family Practice Management and Population Health Management, on primary care readiness for value-based payment. She earned her master's degree in public administration from Park University and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

About SelectQuote:

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote’s success: a strong force of highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources and routes high-quality leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005227/en/