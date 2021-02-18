 

LPL Financial Launches Video Series on Issues Facing Black Community

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced the launch of a new video series, “Around the Table: Black LPL Advisor Voices,” which features six Black LPL Financial advisors who gathered virtually for a meaningful conversation on real issues facing Black advisors and investors.

The seven-episode series will feature discussions among the LPL advisors moderated by Lauren Taylor Riley, head of LPL’s Advisor Diversity & Inclusion team. The advisors share their unique perspectives on overcoming barriers to success, why they chose to become independent financial advisors, the importance of mentorship and how the industry can better serve the Black community, among other topics. Episodes will be released weekly through March 30 in the LPL newsroom.

“We brought these advisors together during Black History Month for a special video series because we believe representation truly matters,” Taylor Riley said. “At LPL, our goal is to reflect the diverse marketplace and be agents of positive change in our industry. We believe everyone brings a different perspective to the table, and we are committed to cultivating spaces for underrepresented advisor groups to connect, share best practices for growing their businesses and have the opportunity to be a part of a community of peers with similar backgrounds and shared experiences.”

Barriers to success for Black advisors
In the first episode, the group discusses barriers facing Black advisors, who are still underrepresented in the industry. A 2020 CFP Board report noted that Black and Latinx advisors represent less than 4% of the CFP professionals in the industry. Additionally, a recent Cerulli diversity study called out a lack of familiarity with the financial advisor profession, particularly with women and advisors of color, as a barrier for breaking into the industry. “When there’s nobody that looks like you in a hiring position, it makes it that much more difficult to compete,” LPL advisor Brian Butler of Wealth Standard Financial said during the discussion, referring to entry-level positions in most wirehouses. “It’s a hard mountain to climb, and the business is hard enough anyway.”

Other barriers to success for Black advisors, according to the group, include compensation issues, lack of training and mentorship opportunities, preconceived biases and difficulties establishing a client base.

View the first episode: Barriers to Success.
Meet the advisors: Introducing Around the Table

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor.  Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.  We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
980-321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Launches Video Series on Issues Facing Black Community CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian and independent broker-dealer, today announced the launch of a new video …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Im The New England Journal of Medicine veröffentlichte in-vitro-Daten zeigen, dass Seren von mit ...
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Nokia Board of Directors approved the Nokia equity program for 2021-2023
GOGL – Private Placement successfully placed
Orange: Financial information at December 31, 2020
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Foran Financial Group
17.02.21
LPL Financial’s New Brand Identity Ushers in a New Era of Advice and Affirms to Advisors: “Your Greatness Is Our Goal”
16.02.21
LPL Financial Announces Managing Director Scott Seese to Take Personal Leave of Absence
16.02.21
LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for January 2021
11.02.21
LPL Financial Launches M&A Solutions to Support Advisors’ Growth Goals, Unlock Practice Value at Sale
08.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Darrell Todd
04.02.21
LPL Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
01.02.21
LPL Financial Earns Another Perfect Score in HRC’s Annual Corporate Equality Index
01.02.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tiger Blackwell
26.01.21
LPL Financial Welcomes Washington Crossing Financial Group