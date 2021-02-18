Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annually). Distributions are payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders on record as at February 26, 2021.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for February 26, 2021 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.