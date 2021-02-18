 

Iceland Seafood International hf Amended market making agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.02.2021, 17:33  |  17   |   |   

An agreement has been reached with Kvika Banki hf on amendments to the market making agreement from July 2017.  According to the amended agreement, Kvika is committed to make daily bid and ask offers for a minimum of ISK 5.000.000 at market value at a price decided by Kvika at any given time.  The maximum spread between bid and ask is 1.5%, if the intraday price change is more than 5% Kvika is allowed to increase the maximum spread to 3.0%. The maximum amount Kvika is obliged to trade within any day amounts to 25.000.000 kr of market value. 

The amended agreement takes effect from February 19th 2021.  




