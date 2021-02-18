 

Total Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 18:18  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 15, 2021 to February 16, 2021:

Transaction date

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Total S.E.!
Long
Basispreis 30,83€
Hebel 5,87
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 43,38€
Hebel 5,84
Ask 0,68
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Total daily volume
(number of
shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares

(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

15.02.2021

560,202

36.307

20,339,045

XPAR

15.02.2021

158,000

36.313

5,737,467

CEUX

15.02.2021

59,000

36.338

2,143,913

TQEX

15.02.2021

49,000

36.318

1,779,571

AQEU

16.02.2021

275,573

36.287

9,999,628

XPAR

16.02.2021

-

-

-

CEUX

16.02.2021

-

-

-

TQEX

16.02.2021

-

-

-

AQEU

Total

1,101,775

36.305

39,999,624

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/C ...

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Total Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Regulatory News: In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2020 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Fastly Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) on Behalf of ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Buy'
16.02.21
Erneuerbare Energien als Megatrend: Mit diesen beiden Aktien bist du dabei!
12.02.21
Warnung an Investoren im Energiebereich: Kohle ist tot und Öl ist als nächstes dran(1) 
11.02.21
UBS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
10.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Neutral'
10.02.21
RBC belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Outperform'
10.02.21
Total-Aktie: Jetzt die beste Öl-Dividendenperle?
10.02.21
BERENBERG belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Hold'
10.02.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Total SA auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 50 Euro
10.02.21
BARCLAYS belässt TOTAL SA auf 'Overweight'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
598
Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
10.04.20
4
ANALYSE: Bernstein rät zur Vorsicht bei Ölaktien und stuft den Sektor ab
09.03.20
2
Nach Ölpreisverfall auch günstigere Kraftstoffpreise möglich