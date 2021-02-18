 

Rogers Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.02.2021, 22:09  |  16   |   |   

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020.

“Accelerating growth in Advanced Mobility markets, combined with continued improvements in operational execution, drove fourth quarter results above the top end of our guidance,” stated Bruce D. Hoechner, Rogers' President and CEO. “Despite the challenges of the past year, 2020 was a year of substantial progress for Rogers. We advanced our positions in strategic growth markets, achieved sustainable improvements to gross margins, and significantly strengthened our balance sheet. Looking ahead, we remain enthusiastic about the growth outlook in Advanced Mobility, and particularly the EV/HEV market where momentum is accelerating. We are confident that our innovative solutions and deep materials expertise will enable Rogers to continue to play a leading role in the global transition to clean technologies and in other markets across our diversified portfolio.”

Financial Overview

 

GAAP Results

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

2020

2019

Net Sales ($M)

$210.7

$201.9

$193.8

$802.6

$898.3

Gross Margin

38.3%

37.4%

33.1%

36.4%

35.0%

Operating Margin

9.5%

4.4%

7.5%

8.4%

12.3%

Net Income ($M)

$15.2

$7.0

$(28.8)

$50.0

$47.3

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.81

$0.37

$(1.55)

$2.67

$2.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Results1

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

2020

2019

Adjusted Operating Margin

18.4%

17.3%

11.6%

15.7%

15.7%

Adjusted Net Income ($M)

$29.7

$27.1

$21.3

$95.0

$114.8

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share

$1.58

$1.45

$1.14

$5.08

$6.14

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

$53.2

$47.9

$34.5

$177.0

$188.2

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.3%

23.7%

17.8%

22.1%

21.0%

Free Cash Flow ($M)

$39.9

$47.9

$32.9

$124.7

$109.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales by Operating Segment (dollars in millions)

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

2020

2019

Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS)

$69.5

$63.7

$64.6

$268.7

$316.6

Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS)

$86.6

$86.4

$80.0

$328.2

$361.6

Power Electronic Solutions (PES)

$50.1

$47.9

$43.9

$190.0

$198.5

Other

$4.5

$3.9

$5.2

$15.7

$21.5

1 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

Q4 2020 Summary of Results

Net sales of $210.7 million increased 4% versus the prior quarter primarily due to higher sales in the ACS and PES business units. ACS net sales increased due to strong automotive demand for ADAS applications, partially offset by a decline in defense market demand. PES net sales increased in the EV/HEV market, partially offset by a decrease in the industrial power and mass transit markets. EMS net sales increased slightly from continued growth in the EV/HEV market and improved demand in the general industrial and traditional automotive markets, partially offset by a decline in portable electronics market sales. Currency exchange rates favorably impacted total company net sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 by $3.1 million compared to prior quarter net sales.

Gross margin was 38.3%, compared to 37.4% in the prior quarter. The increase in gross margin was due to higher volumes, improved productivity and yields and operational cost savings, partially offset by higher freight costs, commodity price increases and unfavorable product mix.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased slightly from the prior quarter to $50.0 million. In line with the Company's expectations, $11.8 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense was incurred related to the DSP business in the fourth quarter, compared to $11.7 million of accelerated expense in the prior quarter.

Restructuring and impairment charges of $3.6 million were recognized in the fourth quarter, compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter. The charges in both the third and fourth quarters were primarily related to manufacturing footprint optimization plans to better align capacity with end market demand, improve factory utilization and increase cost competitiveness.

GAAP operating margin of 9.5% increased by 510 basis points sequentially primarily due to the improved gross margin and lower restructuring related charges. Adjusted operating margin of 18.4% increased by 110 basis points versus the prior quarter, primarily as a result of improved gross margin.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.81, compared to $0.37 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The increase in GAAP earnings resulted from higher net sales, improved gross margin and lower restructuring related expenses, partially offset by higher tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.58 per diluted share compared to adjusted earnings of $1.45 per diluted share in the prior quarter. The increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share resulted from higher net sales and improved gross margin, partially offset by higher tax expense.

Ending cash and cash equivalents were $191.8 million, an increase of $5.7 million versus the prior quarter. The Company generated strong free cash flow of approximately $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities of $51.4 million was offset by $35.0 million of principal payments made on the outstanding borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility and capital expenditures of $11.4 million. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, cash exceeded borrowings by $166.8 million.

Full Year 2020 Summary of Results

Net sales of $802.6 million decreased 11% compared to 2019 due to lower sales in all business units. The decline in net sales were mainly due to impacts on market demand from the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of trade restrictions on the wireless infrastructure market. Currency exchange rates had an immaterial impact on total company net sales during 2020. ACS net sales decreased in the wireless infrastructure and automotive markets, partially offset by strong growth in the defense market. EMS net sales decreased due to lower demand in the general industrial, mass transit, consumer and automotive markets, partially offset by robust growth in the EV/HEV market and slight growth in the portable electronics market. PES net sales decreased due to lower demand in the industrial power, mass transit and vehicle electrification markets, offset by strong growth in the EV/HEV and renewable energy markets.

Gross margin was 36.4% compared to 35.0% in 2019. The increase in gross margin resulted from operational cost savings, lower freight, duties and tariffs costs, productivity and yield improvements and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower volume, increased inventory reserves and higher COVID-19 related costs.

SG&A expenses increased by $13.6 million to $182.3 million from the prior year, primarily from $27.4 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business, partially offset by lower travel and other expense reduction actions.

Restructuring and impairment charges were $13.0 million, compared to $2.5 million in 2019. The charges in 2020 were related to manufacturing footprint optimization plans to better align capacity with end market demand, improve factory utilization and increase cost competitiveness.

GAAP operating margin decreased to 8.4%, from 12.3% in the prior year, primarily due to higher SG&A and restructuring related charges, partially offset by gross margin improvement. Adjusted operating margin was 15.7% and unchanged from 2019.

GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.67, compared to $2.53 per diluted share, for full year 2019. The increase resulted from lower pension settlement charges in 2020, which was partially offset by higher SG&A, restructuring charges and tax expense. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $5.08 per diluted share for full year 2020, compared to $6.14 per diluted share for full year 2019. The decrease in adjusted earnings was from lower revenue and higher tax expense, partially offset by the improvement in gross margin.

Ending cash and cash equivalents of $191.8 million increased by $24.9 million versus the prior year. The Company generated strong operating cash flow of $165.1 million and free cash flow of $124.7 million in 2020.

Financial Outlook

As recently announced, a fire caused extensive damage to Rogers' Utis manufacturing facility in S. Korea on February 9th and operations were disrupted. The Company is considering various recovery options and expects to resume production in S. Korea during the fourth quarter of this year. An estimate of the impact of this event is included in the first quarter financial outlook.

 

Q1 2021

Net Sales ($M)

$215 to $225

Gross Margin

38.5% to 39.5%

Earnings Per Share

$1.48 to $1.63

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share1

$1.72 to $1.87

 

 

 

2021

Effective Tax Rate

22% - 23%

Capital Expenditures ($M)

$70 to $80

1 - A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect our world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable the company’s growth drivers -- advanced connectivity and advanced mobility applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which concern our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission and distribute vaccines, including the effect of these factors on our business, suppliers, customers, end users and economic conditions generally; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States (U.S.) and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, terrorism or public health crises; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

Conference call and additional information

A conference call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 will take place today, Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5pm ET.

A live webcast of the event and the accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Rogers Corporation website at https://www.rogerscorp.com/investors.

To participate, please dial:

   

1-800-574-8929

 

Toll-free in the United States

   

1-973-935-8524

 

Internationally

   

The passcode for the live teleconference is 2598602.

If you are unable to attend, a conference call playback will be available from February 18, 2021 at approximately 8 pm ET through March 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 from the United States, and 1-404-537-3406 from outside of the US, each with passcode 2598602.

Additionally, the archived webcast will be available on the Rogers website at approximately 8 pm ET February 19, 2021.

Additional information

Please contact the Company directly via email or visit the Rogers website.

(Financial statements follow)

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Net sales

$

210,672

 

 

 

$

193,768

 

 

 

$

802,583

 

 

 

$

898,260

 

 

Cost of sales

129,969

 

 

 

129,565

 

 

 

510,763

 

 

 

583,968

 

 

Gross margin

80,703

 

 

 

64,203

 

 

 

291,820

 

 

 

314,292

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

50,029

 

 

 

41,333

 

 

 

182,283

 

 

 

168,682

 

 

Research and development expenses

7,135

 

 

 

8,403

 

 

 

29,320

 

 

 

31,685

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

3,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,987

 

 

 

2,485

 

 

Other operating (income) expense, net

(8

)

 

 

(116

)

 

 

(104

)

 

 

959

 

 

Operating income

19,973

 

 

 

14,583

 

 

 

67,334

 

 

 

110,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity income in unconsolidated joint ventures

1,700

 

 

 

1,242

 

 

 

4,877

 

 

 

5,319

 

 

Pension settlement charges

 

 

 

(53,213

)

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(53,213

)

 

Other income (expense), net

2,219

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

3,513

 

 

 

(592

)

 

Interest expense, net

(596

)

 

 

(1,146

)

 

 

(7,135

)

 

 

(6,869

)

 

Income before income tax expense

23,296

 

 

 

(38,211

)

 

 

68,534

 

 

 

55,126

 

 

Income tax expense

8,091

 

 

 

(9,451

)

 

 

18,544

 

 

 

7,807

 

 

Net income

$

15,205

 

 

 

$

(28,760

)

 

 

$

49,990

 

 

 

$

47,319

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.82

 

 

 

$

(1.55

)

 

 

$

2.68

 

 

 

$

2.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.81

 

 

 

$

(1.55

)

 

 

$

2.67

 

 

 

$

2.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

18,692

 

 

 

18,587

 

 

 

18,681

 

 

 

18,573

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

18,741

 

 

 

18,587

 

 

 

18,706

 

 

 

18,713

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

 

(DOLLARS AND SHARES IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PAR VALUE)

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

191,785

 

 

 

$

166,849

 

 

Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,366 and $1,691

134,421

 

 

 

122,285

 

 

Contract assets

26,575

 

 

 

22,455

 

 

Inventories

102,360

 

 

 

132,859

 

 

Prepaid income taxes

2,960

 

 

 

4,524

 

 

Asbestos-related insurance receivables, current portion

2,986

 

 

 

4,292

 

 

Other current assets

13,088

 

 

 

10,838

 

 

Total current assets

474,175

 

 

 

464,102

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $365,844 and $341,119

272,378

 

 

 

260,246

 

 

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

15,248

 

 

 

16,461

 

 

Deferred income taxes

28,667

 

 

 

17,117

 

 

Goodwill

270,172

 

 

 

262,930

 

 

Other intangible assets, net of amortization

118,026

 

 

 

158,947

 

 

Pension assets

5,278

 

 

 

12,790

 

 

Asbestos-related insurance receivables, non-current portion

63,807

 

 

 

74,024

 

 

Other long-term assets

16,254

 

 

 

6,564

 

 

Total assets

$

1,264,005

 

 

 

$

1,273,181

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

35,987

 

 

 

$

33,019

 

 

Accrued employee benefits and compensation

41,708

 

 

 

29,678

 

 

Accrued income taxes payable

8,558

 

 

 

10,649

 

 

Asbestos-related liabilities, current portion

3,615

 

 

 

5,007

 

 

Other accrued liabilities

21,641

 

 

 

21,872

 

 

Total current liabilities

111,509

 

 

 

100,225

 

 

Borrowings under revolving credit facility

25,000

 

 

 

123,000

 

 

Pension and other postretirement benefits liabilities

1,612

 

 

 

1,567

 

 

Asbestos-related liabilities, non-current portion

69,620

 

 

 

80,873

 

 

Non-current income tax

16,346

 

 

 

10,423

 

 

Deferred income taxes

8,375

 

 

 

9,220

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

10,788

 

 

 

13,973

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Capital stock - $1 par value; 50,000 authorized shares; 18,677 and 18,577 shares issued and outstanding

18,677

 

 

 

18,577

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

147,961

 

 

 

138,526

 

 

Retained earnings

873,692

 

 

 

823,702

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,575

)

 

 

(46,905

)

 

Total shareholders' equity

1,020,755

 

 

 

933,900

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,264,005

 

 

 

$

1,273,181

 

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures

Non-GAAP financial measures:

This earnings release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”):

(1) Adjusted net income, which the Company defines as net income excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets and discrete items, such as acquisition and related integration costs, changes in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period, asbestos-related charges, environmental accrual adjustment, gains from indemnity claims, gains or losses on the sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment, pension settlement charges, restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs, and the related income tax effect on these items (collectively, “discrete items”), and transition services, net;

(2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which the Company defines as earnings per diluted share excluding amortization of acquisition intangible assets, discrete items, transition services, net and the impact of including dilutive securities divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted;

(3) Adjusted operating margin, which the Company defines as operating margin excluding acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets, discrete items excluding pension settlement charges, and transition services, net;

(4) Adjusted EBITDA, which the Company defines as net income excluding interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, transition services lease income and discrete items;

(5) Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which the Company defines as the percentage that results from dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total net sales;

(6) Free cash flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities less non-acquisition capital expenditures.

Management believes adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors because they allow for comparison to the Company’s performance in prior periods without the effect of items that, by their nature, tend to obscure the Company’s core operating results due to potential variability across periods based on the timing, frequency and magnitude of such items. As a result, management believes that these measures enhance the ability of investors to analyze trends in the Company’s business and evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peer companies. Management also believes free cash flow is useful to investors as an additional way of viewing the Company's liquidity and provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's cash flows. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or solely as alternatives to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are set forth below.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income:

 

(amounts in millions)

2020

2019

Net income

Q4

Q3

YTD

Q4

YTD

GAAP net income

$

15.2

 

 

$

7.0

 

 

$

50.0

 

 

$

(28.8

)

 

$

47.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

$

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

1.0

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

$

1.9

 

 

Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.5

 

 

Asbestos-related charges

$

(0.7

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.7

)

 

$

1.7

 

 

$

1.7

 

 

Environmental accrual adjustment

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.2

)

 

$

0.8

 

 

$

0.8

 

 

Gain from indemnity claim

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(0.7

)

 

$

(0.7

)

 

Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.4

 

 

$

0.6

 

 

Pension settlement charges

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

53.2

 

 

$

53.2

 

 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

$

4.0

 

 

$

10.7

 

 

$

16.4

 

 

$

0.8

 

 

$

7.7

 

 

Transition services, net

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

0.9

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

$

15.4

 

 

$

15.4

 

 

$

42.0

 

 

$

4.4

 

 

$

17.6

 

 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and intangible amortization

$

(4.3

)

 

$

(6.1

)

 

$

(13.5

)

 

$

(11.1

)

 

$

(16.7

)

 

Adjusted net income

$

29.7

 

 

$

27.1

 

 

$

95.0

 

 

$

21.3

 

 

$

114.8

 

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share*:

 

2020

2019

Earnings per diluted share

Q4

Q3

YTD

Q4

YTD

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.37

 

$

2.67

 

 

$

(1.55

)

 

$

2.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

 

 

0.01

 

0.04

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.08

 

 

Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Asbestos-related charges

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

0.07

 

 

0.07

 

 

Environmental accrual adjustment

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

 

Gain from indemnity claim

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

 

Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

0.03

 

 

Pension settlement charges

 

 

 

 

 

2.35

 

 

2.35

 

 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

0.16

 

 

0.43

 

0.67

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.31

 

 

Transition services, net

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.04

 

 

Impact of including dilutive securities(a)

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Total discrete items

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.44

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

2.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share adjusted for discrete items

$

0.95

 

 

$

0.81

 

$

3.35

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

5.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

$

0.64

 

 

$

0.64

 

$

1.73

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

1.58

 

 

$

1.45

 

$

5.08

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

6.14

 

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to adjusted operating margin*:

 

2020

2019

Operating margin

Q4

Q3

YTD

Q4

YTD

GAAP operating margin

9.5

%

4.4

%

8.4

%

7.5

%

12.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

%

0.1

%

0.1

%

0.3

%

0.2

 

%

Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period

%

%

0.0

%

%

0.1

 

%

Asbestos-related charges

(0.3

)%

%

(0.1

%)

0.9

%

0.2

 

%

Environmental accrual adjustment

%

%

0.0

%

0.4

%

0.1

 

%

Gain from indemnity claim

%

%

0.0

%

(0.4

)%

(0.1

)

%

Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

%

%

0.0

%

0.2

%

 

%

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

1.9

%

5.3

%

2.0

%

0.4

%

0.9

 

%

Transition services, net

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.1

 

%

Total discrete items

1.6

%

5.3

%

2.1

%

1.8

%

1.5

 

%

Operating margin adjusted for discrete items

11.1

%

9.7

%

10.4

%

9.4

%

13.8

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

7.3

%

7.6

%

5.2

%

2.3

%

2.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating margin

18.4

%

17.3

%

15.7

%

11.6

%

15.7

 

%

*Percentages in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA*:

 

2020

2019

(amounts in millions)

Q4

Q3

YTD

Q4

YTD

GAAP Net income

$

15.2

 

 

$

7.0

 

$

50.0

 

 

$

(28.8

)

 

$

47.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

0.6

 

 

3.6

 

7.1

 

 

1.1

 

 

6.9

 

Income tax expense

8.1

 

 

0.6

 

18.5

 

 

(9.5

)

 

7.8

 

Depreciation

7.4

 

 

7.3

 

29.3

 

 

7.6

 

 

31.4

 

Amortization

15.5

 

 

15.4

 

42.1

 

 

4.4

 

 

17.8

 

Stock-based compensation expense

3.2

 

 

3.3

 

13.5

 

 

3.0

 

 

12.3

 

Acquisition and related integration costs

 

 

0.1

 

1.0

 

 

0.5

 

 

1.9

 

Change in foreign jurisdiction tax regulation on equity awards attributable to a prior period

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.5

 

Asbestos-related charges

(0.7

)

 

 

(0.7

)

 

1.7

 

 

1.7

 

Environmental accrual adjustment

 

 

 

(0.2

)

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

Gain from indemnity claim

 

 

 

 

 

(0.7

)

 

(0.7

)

Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

0.4

 

 

0.6

 

Pension settlement charges

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

53.2

 

 

53.2

 

Restructuring, severance, impairment and other related costs

3.9

 

 

10.6

 

16.2

 

 

0.8

 

 

7.7

 

Transition services lease income

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

(1.0

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

53.2

 

 

$

47.9

 

$

177.0

 

 

$

34.5

 

 

$

188.2

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin*:

 

2020

2019

 

Q4

Q3

YTD

Q4

YTD

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$

53.2

 

$

47.9

 

$

177.0

 

$34.5

 

$188.2

 

Divided by Total Net Sales (in millions)

210.7

 

201.9

 

802.6

 

193.8

 

898.3

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.3

%

23.7

%

22.1

%

17.8

%

21.0

%

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow*:

 

2020

2019

(amounts in millions)

Q4

Q3

YTD

Q4

YTD

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

51.4

 

 

$

58.7

 

 

$

165.1

 

 

$

45.7

 

 

$

161.3

 

 

Non-acquisition capital expenditures

(11.4

)

 

(10.8

)

 

(40.4

)

 

(12.8

)

 

(51.6

)

 

Free cash flow

$

39.9

 

 

$

47.9

 

 

$

124.7

 

 

$

32.9

 

 

$

109.7

 

 

*Values in table may not add due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2020 fourth quarter:

 

Guidance
Q4 2020

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$0.50 - $0.70

 

 

Discrete items

$0.17

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization*

$0.63

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$1.30 - $1.50

*Includes an expected $11.7 million of accelerated intangible amortization expense associated with the DSP business

Reconciliation of GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance for the 2021 first quarter:

 

Guidance
Q1 2021

GAAP earnings per diluted share

$1.48 - $1.63

 

 

Discrete items

$0.11

 

 

Acquisition intangible amortization

$0.13

 

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$1.72 - $1.87

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rogers Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020. “Accelerating growth in Advanced Mobility markets, combined with continued improvements in operational execution, drove fourth quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors with Losses over $100K to ...
Newmont Delivers Record Full-Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:07 Uhr
Rogers Corporation Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
10.02.21
Rogers Corporation Reports Fire in S. Korea Plant
04.02.21
Rogers Schedules Q4 & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for February 18, 2021