Everbridge Announces Five Public Warning Contract Wins Across Wireless Carriers, National and State Governments to Protect People and Organizations in Europe and Asia

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and countrywide Public Warning solutions, today announced five Public Warning contract wins across wireless carriers, national and state governments, providing the population-wide alerting system to keep people safe and organizations running during critical events in Europe and Asia. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Everbridge signed India’s Government of Kerala, home to over 50 million residents and annual visitors. Further details of the other contract wins may be available after the completion of all implementation processes.

As national and state governments manage and mitigate the impacts of a global pandemic, as well as extreme weather and other natural and manmade crises, Everbridge continues to extend its global leadership in population alerting across all major regions of the world, with contracts in Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, North and South America.

Known for its nearly 600 kilometers of Arabian Sea shoreline, inland mountain regions, and national parks, the state of Kerala in India represents one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

The SPIU (State Project Implementation Unit), National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for the Government of Kerala provided the following statement: “We have selected Everbridge to deploy the next generation of our state-wide alerting system based on their proven, scalable platform that supports other states across India, as well as the robustness of their Public Warning product features and roadmap.”

Continued the recent statement by Government of Kerala: “As a coastal state, Kerala is home to 34 million residents and welcomes over 16 million tourists each year. We are implementing a best practices approach to state-wide emergency notification. As we continue to evolve our systems, our goal was to select the market leader and to build in enhancements from the effective deployments that have been leveraged in other countries, creating our most comprehensive warning system to date.”