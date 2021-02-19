Middleby Announces Senior Management Promotions

James K. Pool III and Steve Spittle have been named officers of Middleby. James has been named to Chief Technology and Operations Officer. Steve has been appointed to Chief Commercial Officer. “I am excited to announce the addition of James and Steve to the executive team, further strengthening our leadership as we continue to transform our business. These new executive roles will enhance our focus as we accelerate the introduction of technology solutions to the industry and innovate the customer experience in a rapidly-changing market,” said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. “Innovation has been a long-standing hallmark of Middleby. The appointments of James and Steve bring highly capable individuals with a unique set of skills to carry forward this tradition as we innovate our business for the future.”

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced promotions expanding the executive team. The new roles will support the execution of key strategic initiatives and continued growth at leading business segments within the company.

James and Steve will also continue to have responsibility for the portfolio of cooking and technology brands within the Commercial Foodservice Group.

Korey Kohl has been appointed to lead the Middleby Beverage Group and Najib Maalouf to lead the Middleby Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. Mr. FitzGerald commented, “We have rapidly developed industry leading platforms at both our beverage and residential segments over recent years, with significant ongoing growth opportunities. The appointments of Korey and Najib provide proven, experienced leadership as we drive strategic expansion, execute on profitability initiatives, and ensure the realization of synergies at each of these business segments.”

Group Presidents John Perruccio and Jeremy Dobrowolski, in addition to their brand management responsibilities, will lead strategic selling and service initiatives in the Commercial Foodservice Segment. “We are redefining our sales processes to deliver the breadth of our innovations most relevant to market trends and customers needs. We are leveraging technology and digital tools to promote brand awareness, enhance consultative training and expand market access to our products and solutions. We are deepening commitments to strategic dealer and distributor partners to increase the effectiveness of our sales processes and deliver realized value to our end-user customers. John and Jeremy each bring extensive industry experience and perspective as we evolve our capabilities to best serve our customers.“