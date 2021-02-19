 

Middleby Announces Senior Management Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced promotions expanding the executive team. The new roles will support the execution of key strategic initiatives and continued growth at leading business segments within the company.

James K. Pool III and Steve Spittle have been named officers of Middleby. James has been named to Chief Technology and Operations Officer. Steve has been appointed to Chief Commercial Officer. “I am excited to announce the addition of James and Steve to the executive team, further strengthening our leadership as we continue to transform our business. These new executive roles will enhance our focus as we accelerate the introduction of technology solutions to the industry and innovate the customer experience in a rapidly-changing market,” said Middleby CEO Tim FitzGerald. “Innovation has been a long-standing hallmark of Middleby. The appointments of James and Steve bring highly capable individuals with a unique set of skills to carry forward this tradition as we innovate our business for the future.”

James and Steve will also continue to have responsibility for the portfolio of cooking and technology brands within the Commercial Foodservice Group.

Korey Kohl has been appointed to lead the Middleby Beverage Group and Najib Maalouf to lead the Middleby Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. Mr. FitzGerald commented, “We have rapidly developed industry leading platforms at both our beverage and residential segments over recent years, with significant ongoing growth opportunities. The appointments of Korey and Najib provide proven, experienced leadership as we drive strategic expansion, execute on profitability initiatives, and ensure the realization of synergies at each of these business segments.”

Group Presidents John Perruccio and Jeremy Dobrowolski, in addition to their brand management responsibilities, will lead strategic selling and service initiatives in the Commercial Foodservice Segment. “We are redefining our sales processes to deliver the breadth of our innovations most relevant to market trends and customers needs. We are leveraging technology and digital tools to promote brand awareness, enhance consultative training and expand market access to our products and solutions. We are deepening commitments to strategic dealer and distributor partners to increase the effectiveness of our sales processes and deliver realized value to our end-user customers. John and Jeremy each bring extensive industry experience and perspective as we evolve our capabilities to best serve our customers.“

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middleby Announces Senior Management Promotions The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced promotions expanding the executive team. The new roles will support the execution of key strategic initiatives and continued growth at leading business segments within the company. James K. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited ...
Mogo Expands into U.S. Digital Payments Market through Subsidiary, Carta Worldwide
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update