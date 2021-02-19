 

Medigus Forms Joint Venture for the Development of Urban and Logistics Electric Vehicles with EMuze Founders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 14:15  |  94   |   |   

Former designer of Italian vehicles manufacturer, Amir Zaid and leading manufacturer of high-end scooters, E-mobility and Skiing Machines, Weijian Zhou will join Medigus, via its wholly owned subsidiary Charging Robotics, in the Joint Venture

OMER, Israel, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative technology, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to form a joint venture, NewCo, for the development and commercialization of urban and logistics EV micro-mobility vehicles for “last mile” delivery, and cargo. The signing of the definitive agreement relating to NewCo relates to the prior announcement in November 2020 regarding the execution of the non-binding memorandum of understanding with the EMuze founders. 

The joint venture partners will include Mr. Amir Zaid, and Mr. Weijian Zhou, the founders of EMuze (a privately held company that designs and develops electric mobility micro vehicles), and Medigus via its wholly owned subsidiary Charging Robotics Ltd. Mr. Zaid is one of the leading designers in the global automotive industry and who was also part of the design of Italian vehicles manufacturer and other leading international car brands. He specializes in the micro mobility vehicles market and serves as the CEO of Emuze, an innovative urban transportation company aiming to provide safer, high-level personal transportation platforms that will help expand the use of micro mobility solutions.

Mr. Weijian Zhou is a manufacturer of high-end scooters, E-mobility and Skiing Machines. Mr. Zhou’s operations are equipped with advanced machining and inspection facilities, an R&D center, and a Training Institute.

The joint venture’s intended focus is to develop unique EVs that have the ability to last a full working day within a single charge, to suit a heavy-duty and rigid operation and be tailored mission-specific designs as well as Hop on -Hop off modes, off-road versions and a low cost of operation. 

Medigus will be entitled to acquire up to 50.1% of the NewCo's share capital upon its incorporation, on a fully diluted basis, by investing up to US$1,350,000 upon NewCo meeting certain milestones as set in the agreement. Medigus will initially invest US$250,000 within 14 days of NewCo’s incorporation, resulting in its ownership of 19.99% of NewCo’s share capital. An additional US$400,000 will be invested based on predefined milestones which include the finalization of a design model within two months following the initial financing and formation of NewCo, the finalization of the development of an operational model of the “PORTO” modular delivery vehicle and 3 sample “PORTO” models within six months following the initial financing, the development of built-in tracking tool with a supporting software platform within eight months following the initial financing, and the execution of two material commercial agreements or long form engagements, for pilot projects, with at least two global shipping companies for product evaluation and purchase, within eight months following the initial financing. The second investment will result in Medigus holding 37.5% of NewCo’s share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medigus Forms Joint Venture for the Development of Urban and Logistics Electric Vehicles with EMuze Founders Former designer of Italian vehicles manufacturer, Amir Zaid and leading manufacturer of high-end scooters, E-mobility and Skiing Machines, Weijian Zhou will join Medigus, via its wholly owned subsidiary Charging Robotics, in the Joint Venture …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Stabilitätsdaten zur Lagerung des COVID-19-Impfstoffs bei ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Preliminary financial figures 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Commence Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccine in Pregnant Women
DANONE: 2020, a year marked by the health crisis; Reinventing Danone to reconnect with our profitable ...
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2020, FY2020 and Appointment of New Director
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization ...
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Q4-20 and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Rockridge Commences its VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project and Plans Drill ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Medigus: Leading Life Science and Pharmaceutical Entrepreneur Mori Arkin to Join ScoutCam’s Board of Directors
16.02.21
Medigus: Charging Robotics Ltd. Initiates Development of its Robotic Wireless Charging Pad for Electric Vehicles
11.02.21
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Signed Agreement to Purchase Leading Fitness Toys Brand in its Category on Amazon Marketplace for $4 Million
09.02.21
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New Brands