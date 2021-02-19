SwarmConnect Now Announces Live Streaming for its Video Conferencing Platform

SwarmConnect now supports live streaming through RTMP (Real Time Messaging Protocol). As a host, you can broadcast your video conference to hundreds or thousands of viewers and beyond. SwarmConnect Live Streaming is compatible with any platform that supports RTMP streaming, including Facebook and YouTube Live.

Tulsa, OK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces new live streaming feature for its SwarmConnect video conferencing service.

While many other systems let you broadcast video and images, SwarmConnect lets you broadcast the entire meeting, including screen sharing. This is great for large corporate or municipal events, letting you reach a massive audience while keeping participation in the meeting to a smaller group of individuals.

These features, along with our 5G broadband initiative will allow us to offer streaming information services to local municipalities, or larger enterprises wishing to provide real-time updates to their networks.

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. https://swarmconnect.io/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

