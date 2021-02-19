HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. You may obtain copies of these documents without charge from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Alternatively, you may request these documents from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by emailing dg.prospectus—requests@bofa.com. The shares of HealthEquity’s common stock are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on September 7, 2018.

DRAPER, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of the underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds to HealthEquity from the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions, were $401,500,000. Additionally, HealthEquity has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares. HealthEquity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for potential acquisitions, repayment of indebtedness and other general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of HealthEquity’s common stock, nor will there be any sale of shares of HealthEquity’s common stock in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer, solicitation or sale. Any offer, solicitation or sale of shares of HealthEquity’s common stock will be made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.