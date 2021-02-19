EANS-DD OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.02.2021, 18:15 | 28 | 0 | 0 19.02.2021, 18:15 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

personal data:





responsible party:



name: Prof. Elisabeth Stadler and Ing. Robert Stadler (natural person)



reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board



issuer information:



name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486



information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000743059

description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft

type: acquisition

date: 18.02.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

39.14 241

39.16 519



total volume: 760

total price: 29,756.78

average price: 39.15366





explanation: The purchase was made via a joint securities account of two persons

subject to reporting requirements: Prof. Elisabeth Stadler (Member of the

Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft) and Ing. Robert Stadler (person

closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)









Further inquiry note:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft



Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com



Florian Greger, Investor Relations

Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com





end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Trabrennstraße 6-8

A-1020 Wien

phone: +43 1 40440/21600

FAX: +43 1 40440/621600

mail: investor.relations@omv.com

WWW: http://www.omv.com

ISIN: AT0000743059

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4843404

OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft

ISIN: AT0000743059





