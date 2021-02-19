 

EANS-DD OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.02.2021, 18:15  |  28   |   |   

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:


responsible party:

name: Prof. Elisabeth Stadler and Ing. Robert Stadler (natural person)

reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Member of an administrative or supervisory board

issuer information:

name: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300V62YJ9HTLRI486

information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000743059
description of the financial instrument: Share OMV Aktiengesellschaft
type: acquisition
date: 18.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Börse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro


price volume
39.14 241
39.16 519

total volume: 760
total price: 29,756.78
average price: 39.15366


explanation: The purchase was made via a joint securities account of two persons
subject to reporting requirements: Prof. Elisabeth Stadler (Member of the
Supervisory Board of OMV Aktiengesellschaft) and Ing. Robert Stadler (person
closely associated to this person discharging managerial responsibilities)




Further inquiry note:
OMV Aktiengesellschaft

Andreas Rinofner, Public Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21357; e-mail: public.relations@omv.com

Florian Greger, Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 (1) 40 440-21600; e-mail: investor.relations@omv.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
Trabrennstraße 6-8
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43 1 40440/21600
FAX: +43 1 40440/621600
mail: investor.relations@omv.com
WWW: http://www.omv.com
ISIN: AT0000743059
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/25311/4843404
OTS: OMV Aktiengesellschaft
ISIN: AT0000743059


