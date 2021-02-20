 

Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update

globenewswire
20.02.2021, 01:12  |  41   |   |   

All amounts herein are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated

YERINGTON, Nev., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides a corporate and operations update for the underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project (the “Underground Project”).

Operations Update

Shaft Commissioning and Hoisting

  • Following completion of the main shaft material handling system, the Company achieved a peak daily hoisting rate of over 3,000 tons in February, and has achieved a hoisting rate equivalent to 5,000 tons per day on a shift basis.
  • Despite the improving hoisting rates, the cumulative impact of a series of unplanned stoppages due to mechanical issues and other incidents in the main shaft has led to lower than expected ore production to date in 2021. Average hoisting rates for February to date were approximately 1,600 tons per day, compared to plan of approximately 3,000 tons per day. Retrofitting work to resolve these issues is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Milling Operations

  • Mill throughput has performed well at an average of approximately 3,100 tons of ore per day to date in 2021, with a peak of 4,000 tons per day.
  • Recoveries have continued to increase, with average recoveries of approximately 90% in February.
  • Product specifications remain consistent with expectations, with high-grade, clean copper concentrates being delivered to the Company’s offtaker.
  • The mill continues to process development ore, with higher grade stope ore expected to be available in the coming months as planned.

Production Ramp-up

  • As a result of the shaft delays noted above, and delayed upgrade of the underground electrical and ventilation systems, production of copper concentrates during the first half of 2021 is expected to be significantly lower than planned.
  • The resolution of the main shaft commissioning items, the ongoing installation of incremental underground power and ventilation upgrades and the deployment underground of additional mobile fleet equipment is expected to result in increased copper production rates beginning in the second quarter of 2021.
  • The Company expects that, due to the delays noted above, steady state production of 5,000 tons of ore per day will be deferred from mid year into the third quarter of 2021.
