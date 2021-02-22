 

Successful Launch of "Cloud Move for Azure": SNP Signs Agreement with Microsoft to Expand SAP Cloud Migration Solutions

- SNP enters into a strategic alliance to simplify and accelerate SAP customers' journey to SAP on Azure

- The alliance includes the new CrystalBridge(R) component "Cloud Move for Azure," SAP on Azure pilots, and predefined SAP on Azure migration packages

- As part of a co-development initiative, the companies will continue to work together on new Azure-related software components for CrystalBridge(R)

Heidelberg, Germany, February 22, 2021 - Following the successful launch of "Cloud Move for Azure" last year, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE will deepen its collaboration with Microsoft. The new standalone software component of the SNP data transformation platform CrystalBridge(R) was developed in close cooperation with the cloud experts at Microsoft and has already been used in migration projects. This has led to results in a matter of days instead of weeks and therefore accelerated the assessment phase. The results have prompted Microsoft to expand its collaboration with SNP as its Preferred Partner for SAP on Azure migrations. In turn, Microsoft will be SNP's preferred cloud provider.

Microsoft customers planning to move to the cloud can migrate their SAP systems quickly and with minimal risk using the new Cloud Move for Azure software as part of the highly automated CrystalBridge(R) platform while also continuing to benefit from the results of joint development and project work in the future. Looking ahead, the agreement shows that the chosen path is the right one for customers and both partners alike: As part of the agreement, the two companies have therefore concluded far-reaching agreements with the aim of driving co-development, joint go-to-market initiatives, co-selling and delivery as well as leveraging the partner ecosystem for scaling and sustainable growth.

