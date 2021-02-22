 

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

22.02.2021   

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Feb 15, 2021 to Feb 19, 2021

AMSTERDAM – February 22, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the “Company” or “STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the “Program”) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: “STM”) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between February 15, 2021 to February 19, 2021 (the “Period”), of 275,009 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 34.9779 and for an overall price of EUR 9,619,233.50.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
Feb 15, 2021  53,854  35.4696  1,910,179.84 XPAR
Feb 16, 2021  54,000  35.4729  1,915,536.60 XPAR
Feb 17, 2021  55,050  35.0645  1,930,300.73 XPAR
Feb 18, 2021  56,173  34.4589  1,935,659.79 XPAR
Feb 19, 2021  55,932  34.4625  1,927,556.55 XPAR
Total for Period  275,009  34.9779  9,619,233.50  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 8,130,204 treasury shares, which represents approximately 0.9% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/buyback-program).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Céline Berthier
Group VP, Investor Relations
Tel : +41.22.929.58.12
celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton           
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33.6.59.16.79.08
alexis.breton@st.com

 

