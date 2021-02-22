 

SERSTECH AB Serstech introduces Serstech Rental

22.02.2021, 12:30   

Starting today, Serstech offers its customers the option to rent complete solutions for chemical identification. The solutions include instruments, substance libraries, software and accessories and allow police, border control and other customer groups to quickly increase their capabilities and efficiency.

The additional values a rental solution provides are flexibility, reduced risk, no upfront investment and a much faster way to get access to modern technology. Before Serstech Rental, it could take years from when a customer became interested in Raman until they had the instruments deployed in the field. With the much quicker and far less complex rental option, the same customer will have access to state-of-the-art Raman solutions within weeks.

“The main obstacle for customers who want to buy a Raman device today is the size of the initial investment. In addition, customers need to spend considerable effort on the complex and time-consuming public tender process. By introducing this industry-first rental program, we solve both these problems for our customers”, says Serstech CEO Stefan Sandor.

Read more about Serstech Rental here: https://serstech.com/rental


For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sandor,
CEO, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 739 606067
Email: ss@serstech.com

Thomas Pileby,
Chairman of the Board, Serstech AB
Phone: +46 702 072643
Email: tp@serstech.com

or visit: www.serstech.com

This is information that Serstech AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 12:30 CET on Feb 22, 2021.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), phone: +46 11 323 07 32, e-mail: ca@skmg.se.


About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com




