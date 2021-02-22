 

EXL enhances digital insurance solution LDS 2.0 with underwriter automation and machine-learning powered insights

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced the release of LDS 2.0, a digital new business and underwriting solution for life and annuities insurers. The new version of LDS includes a robust suite of automation and configuration tools for underwriters powered by machine learning, embedded analytics, and fully customizable “no-code” workflow engines.

LDS enables L&A insurers to bring products to market more quickly and simplifies the online buying journey for the digital consumer. A cloud-based, end-to-end solution, LDS includes an omni-channel front end for quotes, pricing and support, called eApp, underwriting automation features, a configurable workflow solution, performance analytics and dashboards.

“LDS 2.0 provides insurers with the tools they need to drive sustainable, profitable growth,” said Keith Johnson, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Insurance Solutions, EXL. “By leveraging machine learning and other innovative technologies through LDS, insurers will be better able to accelerate faster time to market for new products, build simpler life insurance application journeys for customers, and deliver a better experience for both consumers and advisers.”

Since 2010, insurers in eight countries have leveraged LDS to launch more than 100 products with an average time to market of 12 weeks. For more information, please visit here.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,000 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

