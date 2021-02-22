 

Tennant Company Debuts Industry's First Robotic Floor Scrubber for Industrial Applications The T16AMR for Logistics and Manufacturing Facilities

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of its newest and largest autonomous floor cleaning machine, the T16AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. This industrial-grade automated scrubber is the third AMR in Tennant’s lineup and the industry’s first AMR built on an industrial scrubber platform. It’s ideal for logistics and manufacturing facilities – allowing for consistent, efficient cleaning while reducing total cost of ownership. T16AMR units are available now for pre-order in North America and will begin shipping within the U.S. and Canada in April.

T16AMR: The first industrial robotic cleaning machine (Photo: Tennant Company)

The T16AMR robotic cleaning machine is the latest in Tennant’s world-class AMR line that operates in complex, real-world environments without direct operator control. This is especially valuable since staff shortages and increased cleaning protocols may overextend lean maintenance teams. The T16AMR ensures consistent and efficient cleaning with supervisor notification of route completion and weekly reporting.

“Throughout its history, Tennant Company has maintained a sharp focus on advancing the cleaning industry by aggressively pursuing new technologies. Tennant continues this legacy with the introduction of our largest autonomous machine to help our customers increase their cleaning efficiency and maximize employee resources,” said David Strohsack, Vice President, Global Product Management and Marketing for Tennant Company.

The T16AMR is powered by BrainOS, an advanced artificial intelligence and robotic technology platform, from Tennant partner Brain Corp. The T16AMR includes unmatched support with Tennant’s AMR Customer Success and Service Team, which is available to assist customers nationwide.

Tennant launched its first autonomous solution in 2018, with the introduction of the T7AMR Scrubber. In 2020, it followed with the T380AMR. The machine allows for cleaning narrow aisles, making tighter turns and smaller U-turns – great for smaller spaces. With the introduction of the T16AMR, Tennant now offers an exceptional solution for customers with a larger footprint.

Visit www.tennantco.com to learn more about the unique features, benefits and specifications of Tennant’s AMR offerings. A full description of the new T16AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber will be available March 15, 2021.

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,300 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries. BrainOS is a registered trademark of Brain Corp.



