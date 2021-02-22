 

FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce the recently received results of additional infill sampling of core from drill holes P001 – P004. The eight-hole, 4029 meter Phase 1 drilling program has been finished at Abriaqui and final assays are awaited for holes P005 – P008. Highlights of the new results include:

  • New discoveries increase the number of vein structures, and decrease the average spacing of veins underground to outline a potential bulk tonnage exploration target area 400 – 500 meters long and 250 meters wide.
  • Six additional intercepts in P003 with grades up to 13.2 g/t gold bring the total in that hole to 24 veins within the 250 meter wide East-West Corridor (EWC).
  • A new 3.85 meter intercept in hole P001 lends additional confirmation that the main northwest trending vein corridor (NWC) is the principal zone of interest in the area drilled to date.
  • Two additional vein intercepts in hole P002 further validate the use of surface soil sampling as a drill targeting technique and expand the area of potential along the EWC.

The Phase 1 diamond drilling program has been finished and the drill was demobilized in early February. Final core logging, sampling, and assaying are underway, and all results are expected by the end of February.

The initial results for holes P001 – P004 were reported in press releases dated November 24 and December 17, 2020. They were based on the initial sampling of the most visually promising core intervals in the holes. The current results, shown in the bold font in Table 1, come from numerous zones with less visually obvious mineralization which were not prioritized the first time through the core.  

FenixOro CEO John Carlesso commented: “Though the high grade veins are clearly the highest priority for Phase 2 drilling, we are pleasantly surprised by the prospect of an additional bulk tonnage target in an area of lower grade but more tightly spaced veins. As additional assay results are received, we continue to gain a more subtle understanding of the mineralization of the project. We remain very encouraged by the potential at Abriaqui.

As seen in Figure 1, mapped veins in the area of P003 and P004 form a corridor of east-west trending structures 400-500 meters long and 250 meters wide (the EWC). Core samples from drilling have significantly tightened the average spacing of veins underground, originally believed to be roughly 40 meters after surface mapping and sampling. The colored dots along the trends of the holes represent individual 1+ g/t gold samples in core projected vertically to the surface. This tighter spacing of veins raises the possibility of a bulk-tonnage exploration target in the area of the EWC, an idea to be tested in future drilling.  

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FenixOro Gold Corp (CSE:FENX, OTCQB:FDVXF, Frankfurt:8FD) is pleased to announce the recently received results of additional infill sampling of core from drill holes P001 – P004. The eight-hole, 4029 meter …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
FenixOro Closes Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
02.02.21
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
26.01.21
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
76
FenixOro Gold - ist das die nächste Continental Gold Übernahmestory?