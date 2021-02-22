 

NeoGames Signs Agreement to Launch Its Suite of Games with the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 18:37  |  29   |   |   

The successful launch of premium eInstant games on the win2day gaming site marks the further expansion of NeoGames into the European lottery market

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the go-live of its games with Austrian Lotteries, launching its first set of games on the win2day online gaming site.

NeoGames will grant the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien) full access to its NeoGames Studio extensive portfolio of premium, award-winning eInstant games. The deal between the companies will provide Austrian Lotteries players with a steady, ongoing stream of new, unique, and exciting games, enhancing the overall gaming experience offered by the Lottery.

"The philosophy of the Austrian Lotteries is to act responsibly and innovatively and maintain a spirit of partnership. With NeoGames, we have found an experienced and innovative iLottery provider and partner. We welcome the addition of NeoGames' quality portfolio of diverse and innovative games and the opportunity to add a new level of entertainment to our online instant lottery players." - Rebecca Völkl, Product Manager Lotteries Online Gaming/win2day at Austrian Lotteries.

"We are delighted to have been selected by the successful Austrian Lotteries to provide them with our newest and most successful games portfolio. This marks further expansion of NeoGames Studio to more lotteries in Europe, and we hope that the addition of our market-proven games will enrich the offerings of the Austrian Lottery, widen the circle of players, and enhance their gaming experience." - NeoGames CEO Moti Malul.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. A partner to lottery providers worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers national and state lotteries to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more iLottery revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

About win2day

win2day is the online gaming offer of Austrian Lotteries, holding the exclusive license to run electronic lotteries in Austria. win2day offers a complete range of games and sports betting on a single website. The offer ranges from classic lottery games (e.g. Lotto, EuroMillions) to casino games including table, card and slot games plus a separate poker room and bingo room. In addition, a diverse sports betting program completes the offer. User trust plays a decisive role for win2day. Security is the focus in the development and expansion of the offer, both in the processing of games and the pay-out of winnings, as well as in the area of ​​data protection and privacy. Furthermore, numerous responsible gaming features prove that the issue of player and youth protection is taken very seriously.

Contacts
Investor Contact:
ir@neogames.com 

Media Relations:
pr@neogames.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeoGames Signs Agreement to Launch Its Suite of Games with the Austrian Lotteries (Österreichische Lotterien) – The successful launch of premium eInstant games on the win2day gaming site marks the further expansion of NeoGames into the European lottery market – LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin