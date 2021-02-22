 

Rush Street Interactive Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Earnings Release Date

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results after the market close on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (4:00 pm Central Time) to discuss the results.

RSI’s earnings press release and related materials will be available at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit RSI’s investor relations website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com. Interested parties may also dial (844) 450-0390 or, for international callers, (236) 714-3032. The conference call access code is 5695565.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on RSI’s investor relations website shortly after the call until at least April 10, 2021.

About RSI

Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI is a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S., currently operating real-money gaming in nine U.S. states. RSI launched its first online gaming site in New Jersey in September 2016, and through its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites, RSI was the first to launch regulated online gaming in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana and Pennsylvania. RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI has been an early mover in Latin America and was the first U.S.-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online casino and sportsbook, RushBet.co, in the country of Colombia. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.



