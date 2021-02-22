 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bremerton, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 22:00  |  23   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bremerton, a new community located in highly desirable Northwest Las Vegas. The new neighborhood is situated close to Interstates 95 and 215, providing easy access to the area’s job centers and the Las Vegas Strip. The community is also near outdoor recreation at Mount Charleston, several area golf courses and multiple county parks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005835/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Bremerton, its latest new-home community in Northwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Bremerton, its latest new-home community in Northwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The one- and two-story homes at Bremerton showcase desirable design characteristics like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, spacious den and loft spaces and ample storage. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Bremerton is ideally located near Interstates 215 and 95, providing easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employers,” said Brian Kunec, President and Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new community is also close to a variety of outdoor recreation at Mount Charleston, several area golf courses and multiple county parks. As with other KB Home communities, Bremerton provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Bremerton sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bremerton, Its Latest New-Home Community in Northwest Las Vegas KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bremerton, a new community located in highly desirable Northwest Las Vegas. The new neighborhood is situated close to Interstates 95 and 215, providing easy access to the area’s job centers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Mastercard and ACI Worldwide Announce First Real-Time Payments Infrastructure Collaboration with ...
Mogo Announces US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and ...
Cyxtera Agrees to Merge With Publicly Listed Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. in $3.4 Billion ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages ...
Nexstar Inc. Promotes KRON-TV’s Chris McDonnell to Vice President and General Manager of Its New ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail ...
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Landings and Reserves at Desert Skies, Two New-home Communities in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
19.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of La Tierra Reserve, a New-home Community in Southwest Tucson
19.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Canyon at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California
12.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Barrington Cove, a New-Home Community in North Jacksonville, Priced from the $220,000s
11.02.21
KB Home to Webcast Its Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 17, 2021
11.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of West Canyon Trails, a New-Home Community in Belton, Texas, Priced From the Low $200,000s
09.02.21
Forbes Names KB Home One of America’s Best Employers
05.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montara at Sycamore Hills, a New-Home Community Located in Upland, California
28.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Run Meadows, a New-Home Community in Richmond, Texas, Priced From the $210,000s
25.01.21
KB Home Elects Jodeen A. Kozlak to Its Board of Directors