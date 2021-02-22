Lucky Landscape Supply, LLC Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

“Lucky Landscape provides us with our fourth dedicated nursery branch within the Houston MSA, complementing our existing business and enhancing our ability to provide a full line of products and services in Houston,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced that Lucky Landscape Supply, LLC joined SiteOne, effective February 17, 2021. Lucky Landscape is located in Katy, TX, which is just west of Houston. It serves the Greater Houston market from a single location focused on the distribution of nursery products to landscape professionals.

“Partnering with SiteOne was the right decision to make for our customers, suppliers and most importantly our incredible team of associates, given the similarities in both companies’ core values and culture,” said Curtis and Mary Ann Glueck, owners of Lucky Landscape Supply, LLC.

“Lucky Landscape has an extremely talented and seasoned team, and we are thrilled to have them join the SiteOne family,” said Black. “This is our first acquisition in 2021 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of products and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

