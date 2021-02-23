 

Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

PUBLICATION IN APPLICATION OF ARTICLE 15 OF THE BELGIAN TRANSPARENCY ACT OF 2 MAY 2007


Acacia Pharma Group plc

 Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels

             
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 23 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces that, further to the announcements on 18 February 2021 and 19 February 2021 regarding a placing of new ordinary shares in the Company (the "New Ordinary Shares") by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering (the “Placing”), 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares have been issued and admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Placing have the same rights and benefits as, and rank pari passu in all respects with, the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following issuance of the New Ordinary Shares, as per 23 February 2021, the Company's total issued share capital amounts to £1,993,789.02, represented by 99,689,451 ordinary shares with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and has not issued any other voting securities. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,689,451. This number represents the denominator for purposes of notifications under transparency regulations.

On the basis of this information, shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% and so on, in multiples of five, of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to disclose that they have reached, exceeded or fallen below any such threshold in accordance with the Belgian Transparency Act of 2 May 2007. Notifications of major shareholdings must be sent by email to Acacia Pharma, for the attention of Ali Elsley at AliElsley@acaciapharma.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), at trp.fin@fsma.be.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization Activities
18.02.21
Proposed Capital Raising by way of a Placing of New Ordinary Shares and Update on Early Positive Market Reception to US Launch of BARHEMSYS
18.02.21
 Change of EU home Member State
12.02.21
Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
04.02.21
Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
28.01.21
Acacia Pharma Launches BYFAVO (remimazolam) in the United States for Procedural Sedation in Adults Undergoing Medical Procedures Lasting 30 Minutes or Less