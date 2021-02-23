 

Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization -- Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021   

SHANGHAI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 5G Advanced Summit hosted by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) during Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021, Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless, delivered a keynote speech titled "Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization". In his speech, Dr. Tong emphasized that 5G must continuously evolve to build an engine of all-industry digitalization so as to satisfy the fast-growing consumer connections and diverse industrial applications.

5G development accelerates, driving 5G networks to improve performance

A new communication technology generally dominates for a decade, evolving to provide stronger capabilities, before being superseded by the next generation. In the past year, 5G has been evolving at a faster rate, showing its massive potential. The continuous improvement of experience in customer connections and enrichment of Internet of Things (IoT) services raise the requirements on connection capabilities. "The ever-increasing demand for wireless connections is the fundamental driving force to continuously advance mobile technologies," said Dr. Tong.

Therefore, 5G must constantly improve its capabilities. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) services are driving a significant upsurge in data demand, requiring 5G networks to increase capacity to guarantee premium experience. With the introduction of reduced capability (REDCAP), massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC) services will be available on more terminals to fulfill the massive diverse IoT requirements. Ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC) services require networks to reduce transmission latency and provide latency-guaranteed connection services so as to meet the high-quality connection requirements of remote and programmable logic controller (PLC) control.

5G must expand its boundary of capabilities to open up a new space of business

As new applications keep emerging in the market, the three use cases originally defined in 5G need enhancement to meet diverse IoT service requirements. The boundary of 5G capabilities must be expanded to open up a new space of business.

Immersive interaction services are rapidly developing. 5G AR/VR has enabled superior virtual experience. With the rise of lightweight XR devices, 5G XR will also become a reality. This requires 5G to be further enhanced to deliver premium immersive experiences. 5G networks will be required to increase its average speed from 120 Mbps to 2 Gbps as high definition improves from 4K to 16K. To ensure real-time interaction in the virtual world, 5G must also further reduce transmission latency from the current 20 ms to 5 ms.

